Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.4: Full notes and updates

In preparation for the third Teamfight Tactics set, scheduled to launch in March, Riot has focused this week’s patch on smaller balance adjustments.

Big changes are coming soon, but for now, players will have to make do with minor tweaks.

A few champions are taking a hit, but aside from that, the metagame should remain untouched. Master Yi and Senna are taking the brunt of the nerfs, with Taliyah receiving some much-needed love.

Here are the full changes for TFT’s PBE Patch 10.4.

Origins

Crystal

Two champ max damage taken per hit reverted from 120 to 100.

Classes

Glacial

Two champion magic damage increased from 50 to 75.

Four champion magic damage increased from 125 to 150.

Six champion magic damage increased from 250 to 300.

Champions

Malphite

Damage reverted from 150/250/1,000 to 150/300/1,000.

Master Yi

Attack speed and bonus damage duration reverted from eight to six.

Nami

Damage reverted from 100/200/1,000 to 100/200/300.

Ally bonus damage reverted from 50/75/500 to 25/50/300

Senna

Damage reverted from 100/200/300 to 50/100/150.

Ally on hit buff duration reverted from four to six.

Ally on hit buff damage lowered from 25/60/100 to 20/45/70. Vs Live: from 15/40/65 to 20/45/70.

Taliyah