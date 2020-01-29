Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is doing some experimenting on the PBE with Teamfight Tactics’ latest Patch 10.3. The update, expected to arrive on the live servers in a week or two, focuses on origins, classes, and champions.
A few of the underdogs are set to receive buffs, while the hard-hitters, like Lux, Lucian, and Yorick, are in for some well-needed nerfs.
Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3.
Classes
Assassin
- 3 champ crit chance increased from 65 percent to 70 percent.
- 6 champ crit chance lowered from 225 to 210.
Origins
Light
- 3 champ attack speed lowered from 25 percent to 20 percent.
- Vs Live: from 15 percent to 20 percent.
- 6 champ attack speed lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent.
- 9 champ attack speed lowered from 55 percent to 50 percent.
Shadow
- 6 champ increased damage lowered from 175 percent to 165 percent.
Champions
Braum
- Damage reduction changed from 70/80/90 to 80/85/90.
Janna
- Stun duration increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.
Kog’Maw
- Damage increased from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.
LeBlanc
- Damage increased from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.
Lucian
- Damage lowered from 50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.
- Vs: Live: From 25/30/50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.
Lux
- Damage lowered from 600/900/9999 to 550/900/9999.
Olaf
- Attack speed increased from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.
Ornn
- Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25.
Critical strike curation increased from 4 seconds to 10s seconds.
Senna
- Ally attack buff duration reverted from 4 seconds to 5 seconds.
- On hit damage reverted from 25/65/100 to 15/40/65.
Yorick
- Minion health lowered from 600/800/2000 to 400/700/2000.