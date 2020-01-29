Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is doing some experimenting on the PBE with Teamfight Tactics’ latest Patch 10.3. The update, expected to arrive on the live servers in a week or two, focuses on origins, classes, and champions.

A few of the underdogs are set to receive buffs, while the hard-hitters, like Lux, Lucian, and Yorick, are in for some well-needed nerfs.

Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3.

Classes

Assassin

3 champ crit chance increased from 65 percent to 70 percent.

6 champ crit chance lowered from 225 to 210.

Origins

Light

3 champ attack speed lowered from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Vs Live: from 15 percent to 20 percent.

6 champ attack speed lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent.

9 champ attack speed lowered from 55 percent to 50 percent.

Shadow

6 champ increased damage lowered from 175 percent to 165 percent.

Champions

Braum

Damage reduction changed from 70/80/90 to 80/85/90.

Janna

Stun duration increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.

Kog’Maw

Damage increased from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.

LeBlanc

Damage increased from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.

Lucian

Damage lowered from 50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Vs: Live: From 25/30/50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Lux

Damage lowered from 600/900/9999 to 550/900/9999.

Olaf

Attack speed increased from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.

Ornn

Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25.

Critical strike curation increased from 4 seconds to 10s seconds.

Senna

Ally attack buff duration reverted from 4 seconds to 5 seconds.

On hit damage reverted from 25/65/100 to 15/40/65.

Yorick

