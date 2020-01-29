Login
Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3: Full notes and updates

Here come the nerfs.

Penguin
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is doing some experimenting on the PBE with Teamfight Tactics’ latest Patch 10.3. The update, expected to arrive on the live servers in a week or two, focuses on origins, classes, and champions. 

A few of the underdogs are set to receive buffs, while the hard-hitters, like Lux, Lucian, and Yorick, are in for some well-needed nerfs. 

Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 10.3.

Classes

Assassin

  • 3 champ crit chance increased from 65 percent to 70 percent.
  • 6 champ crit chance lowered from 225 to 210.

Origins

Light

  • 3 champ attack speed lowered from 25 percent to 20 percent.
  • Vs Live: from 15 percent to 20 percent.
  • 6 champ attack speed lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent.
  • 9 champ attack speed lowered from 55 percent to 50 percent.

Shadow

  • 6 champ increased damage lowered from 175 percent to 165 percent.

Champions

Braum

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage reduction changed from 70/80/90 to 80/85/90.

Janna

Image via Riot Games
  • Stun duration increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.

Kog’Maw

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage increased from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.

LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage increased from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.

Lucian

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage lowered from 50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.
  • Vs: Live: From 25/30/50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Lux

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage lowered from 600/900/9999 to 550/900/9999.

Olaf

Image via Riot Games
  • Attack speed increased from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.

Ornn

Image via Riot Games
  • Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25.
    Critical strike curation increased from 4 seconds to 10s seconds.

Senna

Image via Riot Games
  • Ally attack buff duration reverted from 4 seconds to 5 seconds.
  • On hit damage reverted from 25/65/100 to 15/40/65.

Yorick

Image via Riot Games
  • Minion health lowered from 600/800/2000 to 400/700/2000.