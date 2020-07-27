Here are the PBE notes and updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16

Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 10.15 is in full swing, ushering in light touches on July 21. A few champions and traits were changed here and there, but when all was said and done, the patch was on the smaller end of the scale.

The next patch, though, is set to be an entirely different story. TFT fans are in for a treat if the Public Beta Environment is anything to go by. The PBE is a testing grounds for new, tentative, and potentially experimental alterations, so these notes are tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16.

Trait changes

Battlecast

Four unit healing or damage reverted from 200 to 180

Six unit healing or damage reverted from 550 to 480

Eight unit healing and damage increased from 800 to 1,100

Chrono

Four unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 3.5 to three

Six unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 1.5 to one

Eight unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 0.75 to 0.5

Dark Star

Eight unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48

Infiltrator

Six unit attack speed increased from 120 percent to 150 percent

Rebel

Six unit shield value increased from 210 to 225

Nine unit shield increased from 330 to 400

Nine unit AD increased from 10 to 20

Space Pirates

Four unit chance for component item increased from 25 percent to 33 percent

Star Guardian

Nine unit mana increased from 45 to 60

Vanguard

Six unit armor lowered from 1,000 to 800

Champion changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Illaoi: ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/500, MR and armor steal effect increased from 30/40/60 to 30/50/90

Leona: ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400

Malphite: shield increased from 40/45/60 percent to 40/45/70 percent

Nocturne: ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Poppy: shield increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450, ability power increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225

Ziggs: ability damage increased from 300/400/550 to 325/450/600

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Ahri: increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425

Annie: shield increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800, ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Blitzcrank: ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1,337

Darius: ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/850

Mordekaiser: shield increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/950

Nautilus: ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500, stun increased from 3/3/5 seconds to 3/3/6 seconds

Shen: ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 seconds to 2.5/3/6 seconds, MR increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90

Zed: AD steal increased from 20/25/40 percent to 20/33/50 percent

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Bard: mana gain decreased from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90

Ezreal: ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/175/800

Rumble: ability damage increased from 500/750/1,500 to 500/750/1,800

Vayne: ability ADA increased from 175/200/225 percent to 175/200/275 percent

Vi: AD increased from 350/550/1,100 to 350/550/1,350, damage from knock up increased 150/200/500 to 150/200/600

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Gnar: Mega Gnar’s health increased from 750/1,250/4,000 to 750/1,250/5,000

Riven: AD increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600, shield increased from 200/350/1,000 to 200/350/1,200

Soraka: healing decreased from 375/550/20,000 to 325/500/20,000

Five-costs

Image via Riot Games

Gangplank: ability damage increased from 450/600/9,001 to 550/750/9,001

Janna: stun duration increased from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10

TFT 10.16 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Aug. 5.