Here are the PBE notes and updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16

Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 10.15 is in full swing, ushering in light touches on July 21. A few champions and traits were changed here and there, but when all was said and done, the patch was on the smaller end of the scale.
The next patch, though, is set to be an entirely different story. TFT fans are in for a treat if the Public Beta Environment is anything to go by. The PBE is a testing grounds for new, tentative, and potentially experimental alterations, so these notes are tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers.
Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16.
Trait changes
Battlecast
- Four unit healing or damage reverted from 200 to 180
- Six unit healing or damage reverted from 550 to 480
- Eight unit healing and damage increased from 800 to 1,100
Chrono
- Four unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 3.5 to three
- Six unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 1.5 to one
- Eight unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 0.75 to 0.5
Dark Star
- Eight unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48
Infiltrator
- Six unit attack speed increased from 120 percent to 150 percent
Rebel
- Six unit shield value increased from 210 to 225
- Nine unit shield increased from 330 to 400
- Nine unit AD increased from 10 to 20
Space Pirates
- Four unit chance for component item increased from 25 percent to 33 percent
Star Guardian
- Nine unit mana increased from 45 to 60
Vanguard
- Six unit armor lowered from 1,000 to 800
Champion changes
One-costs
- Illaoi: ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/500, MR and armor steal effect increased from 30/40/60 to 30/50/90
- Leona: ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400
- Malphite: shield increased from 40/45/60 percent to 40/45/70 percent
- Nocturne: ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500
- Poppy: shield increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450, ability power increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225
- Ziggs: ability damage increased from 300/400/550 to 325/450/600
Two-costs
- Ahri: increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425
- Annie: shield increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800, ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700
- Blitzcrank: ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1,337
- Darius: ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/850
- Mordekaiser: shield increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/950
- Nautilus: ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500, stun increased from 3/3/5 seconds to 3/3/6 seconds
- Shen: ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 seconds to 2.5/3/6 seconds, MR increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90
- Zed: AD steal increased from 20/25/40 percent to 20/33/50 percent
Three-costs
- Bard: mana gain decreased from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90
- Ezreal: ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/175/800
- Rumble: ability damage increased from 500/750/1,500 to 500/750/1,800
- Vayne: ability ADA increased from 175/200/225 percent to 175/200/275 percent
- Vi: AD increased from 350/550/1,100 to 350/550/1,350, damage from knock up increased 150/200/500 to 150/200/600
Four-costs
- Gnar: Mega Gnar’s health increased from 750/1,250/4,000 to 750/1,250/5,000
- Riven: AD increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600, shield increased from 200/350/1,000 to 200/350/1,200
- Soraka: healing decreased from 375/550/20,000 to 325/500/20,000
Five-costs
- Gangplank: ability damage increased from 450/600/9,001 to 550/750/9,001
- Janna: stun duration increased from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10
TFT 10.16 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Aug. 5.