Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.23: Full notes and updates

Now that Teamfight Tactics fans have had plenty of time to try out Set Two: Rise of the Elements, the upcoming patch will let players jump into the ranked fun while also throwing in some much-needed nerfs and buffs.

TFT Patch 9.23 includes a wide array of unit buffs and nerfs, item adjustments, and bug fixes. This update also focuses on giving more power to three-star units, making them an exciting venture for players willing to put in the resources. And ranked mode couldn’t return any sooner since all players’ ranks will be hard reset down to Iron.

Here are the full patch notes for TFT’s Patch 9.23.

Ranked

It’s on. Time to prove how well you can adapt to the Rise of the Elements.

Everyone will be reset back to Iron.

No losing LP for the first five games.

No losing LP for placing fourth or better.

Traits

Glacial stun chance changed from 20/40/60 percent to 20/35/50 percent.

The total heal amount from the Light bonus is now based on the dying champion’s health rather than those receiving the heal.

Ocean mana per second increased from 15/30/50 to 15/35/60.

Shadow bonus damage decreased from 50/100 percent to 45/85 percent.

Warden bonus armor increased from 125/275/450 to 150/300/450 percent.

Three-star ability scaling

“We want to make sure that higher cost three-star Champions are an exciting power up worth the chase of getting them,” Riot said. “This is already true for AD/HP scaling champs and Tier 1 Champions, but much less so for others. So, we’re buffing the three-star abilities for some Tier 2 and 3 Champions.”

Tier two

Jax’s damage increased from 150/250/350 to 150/250/450.

LeBlanc’s damage increased from 200/450/700 to 200/450/800.

Neeko’s damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/200/350.

Syndra’s damage increased from 175/350/525 to 175/350/600.

Thresh’s shield increased from 250/400/550 to 250/400/600.

Volibear’s damage increased from 200/450/700 to 200/450/850.

Tier three

Aatrox’s damage increased from 250/500/750 to 250/500/1000.

Ezreal’s damage increased from 200/400/600 to 200/400/800.

Kindred’s damage increased from 150/325/500 to 150/325/650.

Nautilus’ stun duration increased from three/four/five to three/four/six.

Nautilus’ damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/200/400.

Sion’s damage increased from 200/400/600 to 200/400/800.

General champion balance

Tier one

Ivern’s shield decreased from 200/400/600 to 200/350/500.

Maokai’s passive heal decreased from 100/200/300 to 100/175/250.

Nasus’ ability damage decreased from 35/70/105 to 50/70/90.

Nasus’ ability bonus health increased from 200/400/600 to 250/400/550.

Taliyah’s mana decreased from 50/85 to 50/80.

Taliyah’s ability stun duration increased from 1.5 to two.

Vayne’s ability damage increased from 8/12/16 percent to 9/12/15 percent.

Vladimir’s ability damage and heal amount decreased from 200/350/500 to 200/325/450.

Tier two

Malzahar’s minion health decreased from 300 to 250.

Rek’Sai’s ability damage decreased from 200/550/900 to 250/550/850.

Skarner’s mana decreased from 0/75 to 0/65.

Skarner’s armor increased from 30 to 35.

Thresh’s ability shield increased from 200/300/400 to 250/400/600.

Yasuo’s ability hits changed from three/five/seven to four/five/six.

Tier three

Ezreal’s mana decreased from 0/40 to 0/30.

Ezreal’s ability cast time decreased from 0.5 to 0.25.

Tier four

Ashe’s attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8.

Brand’s ability damage changed from 250/450/650 to 300/450/600.

Brand’s bounces changed from 4/6/20 to 5/6/20.

Malphite’s HP increased from 800 to 850.

Olaf’s mana increased from 0/75 to 0/90.

Yorick’s Ghoul health decreased from 750/1,250/1,750 to 600/1,000/1,400.

Yorick’s Ghoul attack speed decreased from 0.8 to 0.7.

Tier five

Singed’s health decreased from 1050 to 950.

Singed’s ability damage changed from 250/500/2,000 to 200/400/2,000.

Taric’s health increased from 850 to 900.

Items

Frozen Heart’s attack speed slow decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent.

Guardian Angel: Can no longer be healed during the resurrecting state.

Iceborne Gauntlet’s attack speed slow decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent.

Ionic Spark’s damage decreased from 100 to 90.

Bugfixes

General

General improvements to melee unit pathing.

Spooky, invisible Woodland units no longer erroneously add to Trait bonuses.

All PVE small monsters are now properly considered one-star.

All summons are now properly considered zero-star.

Dragon/Elder Dragon/Rift Herald are now properly considered three-star.

Ranged Berserkers (via Rapid Firecannon or Berserker’s Axe) now properly deal damage emanating in a cone from their target instead of themselves.

Fixed a few height bugs on Freljord Arenas. Items and champions should no longer get buried in the terrain.

The Electric trait no longer benefits from Ability Power, and no longer feeds into Hextech Gunblade.

Tier-one champions

Diana’s orbs can no longer hit multiple targets each.

Kog’Maw’s ability adjusted to miss far less often.

Renekton’s ability now properly deals Magic Damage (tooltip to be updated next patch).

Fixed healing text on Vlad to show the proper amount.

Zyra plants’ attack speed and duration now match their intended amount.

Zyra’s plants no longer occasionally hop into your bench.

Tier-two champions

Malzahar’s minions attack speed now matches attack speed ratio (this results in a slight reduction of Malz Minion AS).

Volibear’s ability now also restores him to full mana if a non-execute cast kills the target.

Tier-three champions

Azir no longer summons soldiers adjacent to untargetable units like Zyra plants.

Dr. Mundo won’t cast his ability when there’s nothing in range that it could hit.

Qiyana won’t cast her ability when there’s nothing in range that it could hit.

Clarified Veigar’s tooltip that it instantly kills lower star targets.

Veigar’s ability now executes non-champions if their star level is below his.

Tier-four champions

Annie can no longer gain mana if she summons two Tibbers (Mage’s Cap), then one of them dies.

Fixed Ashe’s three-star Scaling to be the intended 250 percent value.

Fixed an issue where Ashe could not proc Blademaster while her ability was active.

Fixed Olaf and Singed looking like they were under the effect of Glacial, even though they were still attacking.

Tier-five champions

Champions can now properly take damage from multiple poison trails created by different copies of Singed.

Zed’s clones now properly attribute damage to Zed in the damage tracker.

