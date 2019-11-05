Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Set Two: Rise of the Elements is almost here.

Riot Games’ autobattler is debuting its second season tomorrow with Patch 9.22. Players may already be familiar with the multitude of new changes to champions, origins, and classes. Tomorrow’s update introduces all the elemental action, while also disabling ranked matchmaking, adjusting items, and establishing a slew of gameplay modifications.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22.

Rise of the Elements

Explore the new Elemental Hexes, Champions, Origins, and Classes.

Read this for our learnings from the Beta Set and our goals for the new set.

General game changes

Board size increased from three rows of seven hexes to four rows of seven hexes.

Player damage adjusted from 3/3/3/4/5/6 to 2/3/4/5/6/7.

Summoned units don’t deal player damage by themselves, but they count as if their Summoner was alive if at least one of them survives the round.

Level eight champion drop chances per tier level changed from 15/20/35/22/8 to 15/20/35/24/6.

Once you pick up a champion from the carousel, your Little Legend will no longer collide with your opponents.

Ranked changes

Ranked is off during Patch 9.22, it will return with Patch 9.23.

Placing fourth or better will never deduct LP. Placing fifth or lower will never reward LP.

Riot is slightly decreasing the number of challenger and grandmaster slots in many regions to make sure that the master to challenger ranks have the appropriate distribution of players.

Korea, Vietnam, China: 300 Challengers, 700 Grand Masters.

EU West and North America: 200 Challengers, 500 Grand Masters.

All other regions: 50 Challengers, 100 Grand Masters.

Champion pool changes

Riot is decreasing the number of each champion in the pool. It’ll be much more difficult for multiple players to build similar teams. Keep an eye on what your opponents are building and find the open synergies for maximum success.

Tier-one units decreased from 39 to 29.

Tier-two units decreased from 26 to 22.

Tier-three units decreased from 18 to 16.

Tier-four units decreased from 13 to 12.

Tier five has 10 units.

Mana generation

One-star champions changed from six to 10 Mana per attack to eight Mana per attack.

Two-star champions gain 10 Mana per attack.

Three-star champions changed from 10 Mana per attack to 12 Mana per attack.

Mana generated from taking damage reduced by 15 percent.

Items

Recipe changes

Cursed Blade has been removed.

Negatron Cloak and Recurve Bow create Ruunan’s Hurricane.

Spatula and Needlessly Large Rod create Inferno’s Cinder.

Spatula and Tear of the Goddess create Mage’s Cap.

Spatula and Chain Vest create Warden’s Mail.

Spatula and Negatron Cloak create Talisman of Light.

Spatula and Sparring Gloves create Berserker’s Axe.

Stat changes

All Spatula Items no longer give double stats.

Chain Vest Armor increased from 20 to 25.

Deathcap Ability Power increased from plus 50 percent to plus 75 percent.

Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction decreased from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Giant’s Slayer changed from dealing five percent Max Health True Damage to 8 percent Current Health Physical Damage.

Guardian’s Angel changed from giving 500 Health on revive to 400 Health on revive.

Hand of Justice Damage and life on hit changed from 40 percent or 40 to 50 percent or 50.

Ionic Spark True Damage decreased from 125 to 100.

Luden’s Echo Damage decreased from 180 to 150.

Luden’s Echo now always goes off once per spell cast.

Negatron Cloak Magic Resist increased from 20 to 25.

Recurve Bow Attack Speed decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent.

Runaan’s Hurricane Bonus Damage decreased from 75 percent to 60 percent.

Runaan’s Hurricane now grants one extra bolt per copy on a champion.

Thieves Gloves now increases the average value of items at levels eight and nine.

Item system

Uncommon orbs average gold value reduced very slightly.

Gold orbs average gold value reduced very slightly.

Spatula drop rates reduced.

Reduced the chances of getting combined items slightly.

Dragons now drop two common orbs in addition to their carried item.

Elder Dragon and Rift Herald drop a common and an uncommon orb in addition to their carried item.

Trait UI tooltip update

Champions that contribute to a Trait will have their portraits and tier information displayed inside the tooltip.

Champions that are active on the battlefield will have their portraits highlighted

Freljord arena skins

Bring your armies to the frozen lands of the Freljord with three all-new arena skins.

Find out more about the three new boards and potential future boards here.

