Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.7: Full notes and updates

This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch “adds a little spice” to the game, according to a recent rundown with senior game designer Riot “JBach” Statikk.

Patch 11.7, which is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, March 31, is as light as they come. With the Fates World Championship locked on to Patch 11.6 and scheduled to take place from April 7 to 9, a few minor balance changes are coming to the game.

“We’re in a place where a lot of competitive events are happening… and we don’t really want to change too much right as players are playing [at Worlds], and make the game suddenly a new one to relearn,” Statikk said. “We’re kinda treading lightly [with Patch 11.7].”

The devs are tightening up and fine-tuning Darius, Talon, and Nidalee in Patch 11.7—champions who have fallen behind in Fates. Vladmir, Aatrox, and Cho’Gath are also set to receive some adjustments.

Here’s the full list of changes for TFT’s Patch 11.7

Traits

Vanguard Armor: 100/250/500/800 to 100/250/500/1,000

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/175/300 to 100/175/350

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Vladimir Transfusion Damage: 400/600/900 to 400/600/1,000

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage Falloff upon reset: 25 percent to 25/20/10 percent

Irelia Bladestorm Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/4 to 2.5/3/5 seconds

Yuumi Zoomies Heal: 30/45/75 percent to 30/45/90 percent missing Health

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 400/600/2,000 to 400/600/2,500

Cho’Gath Rupture Damage: 200/400/1,500 to 200/400/2,000

Talon Truestrike Bonus Damage: 100/150/400 to 100/200/600

Shen Max Mana Lock Duration: 4/4/8 to four seconds

Sejuani Firecracker Damage: 100/200/800 to 100/200/1,600

Xayah Featherstorm Return Damage: 100/200/400 to 100/200/600

Ranked

The devs have made some changes to the MMR systems to create more consistency in LP gains/losses. Players should see a smoother climb (or fall) going forward.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.