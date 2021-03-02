Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.5: Full notes and updates

In stark contrast to the previous update, the Teamfight Tactics devs are back this week with a short and sweet patch, hitting the game’s debuff system, champions, and items with a series of minor changes.
The debuff system is the focus of Patch 11.5. But five-cost champions like Samira and Yone, along with four-cost champions like Aurelion Sol and Morgana, are in line for some interesting meta-orientated adjustments.
As for items, Deathblade and Statikk Shiv are getting nerfed in this week’s patch, while Trap Claw is receiving a helpful buff.
In Feb. 27’s Post Mortem, principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and lead balance Riot Statikk discussed the changes. Both devs felt that the meta is in a decent spot at the moment and that no more major reworks or system changes will likely occur throughout Set 4.5.
Patch 11.5 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, March 3. Here’s the full list of changes.
Debuff overhaul
- Most debuffs in TFT are now part of a shared system, according to Riot. If an effect applies an already-active debuff on a champion, like multiple instances of an Armor Shred, for example, the strongest debuff will have priority for its full duration. Once the strongest debuff has worn off, if there’s a weaker debuff of the same type that would have lasted longer, the debuff will continue for the difference of the second debuff’s duration.
- This, Riot says, prevents “weird combos” of champions or items that would make enemies receive -100 percent armor, attack speed, etc. This change allows players to understand the debuffs at the same fast pace of the game. It also creates a standard debuff system that the devs can reference in the future, opening up “more unique champion kits” for the next set.
- Debuffs of the same type no longer stack together.
- In events where multiple debuffs of the same type occur on the same unit, the strongest will become the priority debuff for its duration.
Chosen odds
- Level seven: 0/40/55/5/0 percent to 0/40/58/2/0 percent
Trait changes
- Keeper: 150/200/275 to 150/200/250 Shield Value
- Vanguard: 100/250/500/1000 to 100/250/500/800 Armor
- Vanguard: 20/40/70/100 to 10/25/50/80 Magic Resist
One-cost champions
- Diana Shield Amount: 175/250/350 to 200/300/450
- Nasus Spell Damage: 350/550/750 to 350/550/850
- Nidalee Mana: 0/70 to 0/60
- Yasuo Spell AD: 180/185/190 percent to 190/200/210 percent
Two-cost champions
- Janna Eye of the Storm Shield Amount: 250/300/400 to 250/275/350
- Lulu Mana: 80/150 to 75/140
Three-cost champions
- Akali Spell Damage: 175/250/400 to 200/275/450
- Sivir Spell AD: 100/200/400 to 100/200/350
- Veigar Dark Blossom Damage: 450/600/900 to 500/650/1000
Four-cost champions
- Aurelion Sol with Mage trait activated now casts his second cast 0.1 seconds later
- Morgana: Removed the Magic Resist Shred from her tooltip
- Sejuani second stun: 2.5/3/6 seconds to 2/2.5/8 seconds
Five-cost champions
- Samira Inferno Trigger now deals base physical damage in addition to a percentage of her Attack Damage
- Samira Inferno Trigger Damage: 0/0/0 to 15/25/40
- Samira Inferno Trigger Attack Damage percent scaling: 50/60/80 percent to 30/40/60 percent
- Yone Unforgotten Mana Cost: 20 to 10
Items
- Deathblade Starting Stacks: Four to three
- Sunfire Cape max Health burn damage over 10 seconds: 25 percent to 20 percent
- Sunfire Cape now applies its burn every two seconds instead of 2.5. This will result in more enemies on fire
- Statikk Shiv Damage: 60 to 65
- Trap Claw’s missile now travels significantly faster. You heard it here second folks, Trap Claw now counters Aurelion Sol
- Morellonomicon Burn Damage: 25 percent to 30 percent over 10 seconds
User experience improvements
- Disabled the SELL hotkey on PC in Round 1. No more selling your only unit by accident and losing to minions
- Excluded Target Dummy from army interfaces both in-game and at the end game screen
- The shop is now properly disabled during carousel rounds, preventing accidental buys when your Little Legends is hopping in and out of portals
Bug fixes
- Jarvan IV now correctly casts his spell when re-casting on the same target with mage cap
- When multiple copies of Kalista are on the board, they will no longer fail to execute a target if the Kalista that landed the first spear dies
- Fixed a bug where Galio would sometimes not land on the largest cluster. This sometimes happened when a target was pulled by Aatrox. Galio would determine that the target would be pulled into a large cluster and choose to land on that target, but if Aatrox’s animation wasn’t finished he would pick the target’s starting position as his landing spot and not land on the large cluster
- Fixed a bug where Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash damage could benefit from the basic attack damage bonus
- Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane was consuming a stack of Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash attack damage bonus to deal bonus damage
- Fixed a bug where occasionally dead champions with trait items would retain all their items and could be bought or got off the carousel again
- Fixed Choncc’s audio