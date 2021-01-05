Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.1: Full notes and updates

The devs are going easy on the changes in Patch 11.1.

Riot is making a few “light touches” to Teamfight Tactics leading up to the launch of Festival of Beasts, the game’s upcoming giant mid-set update.

With a soft ranked reset expected to hit the live servers on Jan. 21 along with Set 4.5, the devs are playing it safe in Patch 11.1 and adjusting just a handful of champions.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to TFT later this week.

Boarding cycling improvement

Cycling through boards with hotkeys now skips dead players. [PC only]

Champions

One-cost champions

Vayne: Silver Bolts Damage: 50/90/140 to 50/90/130

Two-cost champions

Hecarim Spirit of Life Damage and Healing: 250/400/600 to 250/400/750

Lulu Mana: 60/120 to 80/150

Teemo Chosen Stat: Mana to Spell Power

Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 300/450/900 to 300/400/900

Three-cost champions

Kalista Health: 550 to 650

Veigar Mana: 0/45 to 0/55

Four-cost champions

Aatrox Health: 800 to 900

Aatrox Armor: 40 to 70

Ahri Mana: 0/80 to 0/75

Ahri Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8

Jhin Whisper Ad Multiplier: 444/500/1234 percent to 444/475/1234 percent

Morgana Health: 750 to 850

Morgana Armor: 30 to 60

Morgana Attack Range: 3 Hexes to 2 Hexes

Five-cost champions

Lee Sin Armor and Magic Resist: 50 to 60

Fixed a bug where Yone was shredding more Armor and Magic Resist than intended

Bug fixes