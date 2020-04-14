Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.8: Full notes and updates

A new challenger is entering the Convergence in this Teamfight Tactics patch—and he’s bringing meteors with him.

Xerath joins the Set Three roster in Patch 10.8, bringing another five-cost champion into the mix. TFT players can also enjoy two new Galaxies, which should provide even more game-to-game variety. And since loss-streaking wasn’t risky enough, Riot is making open forting more of a gamble since it can now potentially eliminate you before stage 4 to 7.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 10.8.

Image via Riot Games

New champion

Xerath

Tier five

Origin: Dark Star

Class: Sorcerer

Health: 750/1350/2430

Armor: 20

Attack Damage: 60/108/194

Attack Speed: 0.9

Mana: 30/80

Abyssal Bombardment: Xerath transforms, summoning meteors to strike random foes in place of his normal attacks for 6/8/45 seconds. Meteors deal 300/400/2,500 magic damage upon impact and if they kill their target, all adjacent enemies take 150/200/1,250 magic damage and are stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Systems

New Galaxies Mechanics

Trade Sector: Players get one free reroll in each round.

Superdense Galaxy: Upon reaching level five, players receive a free Force of Nature.

There’s now about a 50 percent chance of getting a special Galaxy vs. Normal game with Trade Sector and Superdense Galaxies a tad more favored than the others.

Other System stuff

Win and Loss Streaks changed from 2(1g)/3(2g)/4+(3g) to 2-3(1g)/4(2g)/5+(3g).

Base Damage per Stage changed from 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 to 0/0/1/2/5/10/15.

Total Damage based on the number of surviving units changed from 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10… to 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15.

Introduced new carousel variations, keep an eye out.

Traits

(New) Nine-unit Blademaster: 100 percent chance to proc.

(New) Nine-unit Dark Star: 45 attack damage and spell power.

(New) Six-unit Infiltrator: 125 percent bonus attack speed.

(New) Six-unit Protector: 45 percent max health shield.

(New) Nine-unit Rebel: 350 shield and 15 percent damage per Rebel.

(New) Eight-unit Sorcerer: Plus 25 spell power to team.

Celestial heal percent changed from 15/30/60 to 15/40/65.

Cybernetic health and attack damage at six units changed from 800 and 80 to 750 and 75.

Mech-Pilot Super Mech health changed from 100 percent of Pilot’s health to 1800 and 50 percent of Pilot’s health.

Mech-Pilot Super Mech spell damage changed from 400/500/600/700/900/1500/5000 to 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000.

Mercenary: Added visualization to indicate purchased Mercenary upgrades.

Space Pirate four-item drop chance changed from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Sorcerer spell power changed from 20/40/80 to 20/45/80.

Champions

Tier one champions

Caitlyn Ace in the Hole damage changed from 700/1,000/1,800 to 750/1,500/3,000.

Xayah Deadly Plumage attack speed buff changed from 75/100/150 percent to 100/125/150 percent.

Zoe stun duration changed from 2/2.5/3 to 2/2.5/4.

Zoe Sleepy Trouble Bubble damage changed from 150/225/400 to 200/275/400.

Tier two champions

Annie armor changed from 35 to 40.

Annie Galaxy Shield-Blast shield changed from 225/300/450 to 270/360/540.

Darius mana changed from 0/70 to 0/60.

Lucian attack damage changed from 55 to 50.

Rakan Grand Entrance targeting changed from attack target to furthest enemy within three hexes.

Rakan Grand Entrance knock up radius changed from two to one.

Rakan total mana changed from 150 to 100.

Rakan mana changed from 50/150 to 50/80.

Shen health changed from 700 to 800.

Shen Future’s Refuge dodge duration changed from 2.5/3/4 to 2.5/3/5.

Tier three champions

Shaco attack damage changed from 55 to 50.

Shaco Deceive damage (percent of attack damage) changed from 250/325/400 percent to 300/325/350 percent.

Syndra range changed from 660 to 890.

Syndra Unleashed Power damage (per orb) changed from 80/120/200 to 80/120/250.

Tier four champions

Fizz health changed from 650 to 600.

Fizz attack speed changed from 0.7 to 0.8.

Jinx attack speed changed from 0.7 to 0.75.

Soraka health changed from 650 to 700.

Soraka Wish healing changed from 350/500/2,000 to 375/550/20,000.

WuKong Cyclone damage changed from 250/450/2,000 to 300/500/4,000.

Vel’Koz Lifeform Disintegration Ray duration changed from 2.5 to two seconds.

Vel’Koz will now cast more efficiently on smaller groups of units.

Tier five champions

Aurelion Sol health changed from 950 to 1,100.

Aurelion Sol armor changed from 30 to 35.

Items

Chalice of Favor now also grants mana to holder.

Deathblade starting stacks changed from two to zero.

Deathblade attack damage per stack changed from 15 to 30.

Frozen Heart attack speed slow changed from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Rapid Firecannon bonus range changed from 100 percent to 200 percent.

Rapid Firecannon now displays a visual beam on attack when increasing the range of low range champions.

Shroud of Stillness width changed from one hex to 1.5 hexes.

Tear of the Goddess mana changed from 20 to 15. All completed items adjusted accordingly.

Zeke’s Herald range changed from two hexes to one hex.

Zeke’s Herald attack speed changed from 18 percent to 30 percent.

Miscellaneous

Shields in Overtime now have 66 percent reduced effectiveness (same as healing).

Bug fixes

Cybernetic (three) is now correctly a bronze level trait.

Mordekaiser’s tooltip now properly states that his shield lasts eight seconds.

Fixed a bug where Wukong was not affecting enemies for the first 0.25 seconds of his spell.

Fixed issues around the taunt voice lines champions say when they win a combat. Now only victorious and alive Champion taunts will be heard.

Adding additional Deathblades to a unit during combat will no longer reset all other Deathblade counters.

Fixed a bug where selling a Mech-Pilot while the trait was active would give you zero gold.

Fixed a bug where the Super-Mech wasn’t benefiting from Infiltrator or Demolitionist trait bonuses when on an Away board

Known issue: The Super-Mech still doesn’t benefit from team wide trait bonuses like Mystic when on an Away board.

Fixed a bug where summoned units (ie: pulled in by Thresh, ZZ’Rot Portal) were contributing to player damage.

Kayn spawns two rows closer – mobile players now can see what items he has.

Mobile Corner