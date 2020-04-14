Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.8: Full notes and updates

A new challenger is entering the Convergence in this Teamfight Tactics patch—and he’s bringing meteors with him.
Xerath joins the Set Three roster in Patch 10.8, bringing another five-cost champion into the mix. TFT players can also enjoy two new Galaxies, which should provide even more game-to-game variety. And since loss-streaking wasn’t risky enough, Riot is making open forting more of a gamble since it can now potentially eliminate you before stage 4 to 7.
Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 10.8.
New champion
Xerath
- Tier five
- Origin: Dark Star
- Class: Sorcerer
- Health: 750/1350/2430
- Armor: 20
- Attack Damage: 60/108/194
- Attack Speed: 0.9
- Mana: 30/80
- Abyssal Bombardment: Xerath transforms, summoning meteors to strike random foes in place of his normal attacks for 6/8/45 seconds. Meteors deal 300/400/2,500 magic damage upon impact and if they kill their target, all adjacent enemies take 150/200/1,250 magic damage and are stunned for 1.5 seconds.
Systems
New Galaxies Mechanics
- Trade Sector: Players get one free reroll in each round.
- Superdense Galaxy: Upon reaching level five, players receive a free Force of Nature.
- There’s now about a 50 percent chance of getting a special Galaxy vs. Normal game with Trade Sector and Superdense Galaxies a tad more favored than the others.
Other System stuff
- Win and Loss Streaks changed from 2(1g)/3(2g)/4+(3g) to 2-3(1g)/4(2g)/5+(3g).
- Base Damage per Stage changed from 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 to 0/0/1/2/5/10/15.
- Total Damage based on the number of surviving units changed from 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10… to 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15.
- Introduced new carousel variations, keep an eye out.
Traits
- (New) Nine-unit Blademaster: 100 percent chance to proc.
- (New) Nine-unit Dark Star: 45 attack damage and spell power.
- (New) Six-unit Infiltrator: 125 percent bonus attack speed.
- (New) Six-unit Protector: 45 percent max health shield.
- (New) Nine-unit Rebel: 350 shield and 15 percent damage per Rebel.
- (New) Eight-unit Sorcerer: Plus 25 spell power to team.
- Celestial heal percent changed from 15/30/60 to 15/40/65.
- Cybernetic health and attack damage at six units changed from 800 and 80 to 750 and 75.
- Mech-Pilot Super Mech health changed from 100 percent of Pilot’s health to 1800 and 50 percent of Pilot’s health.
- Mech-Pilot Super Mech spell damage changed from 400/500/600/700/900/1500/5000 to 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000.
- Mercenary: Added visualization to indicate purchased Mercenary upgrades.
- Space Pirate four-item drop chance changed from 15 percent to 20 percent.
- Sorcerer spell power changed from 20/40/80 to 20/45/80.
Champions
Tier one champions
- Caitlyn Ace in the Hole damage changed from 700/1,000/1,800 to 750/1,500/3,000.
- Xayah Deadly Plumage attack speed buff changed from 75/100/150 percent to 100/125/150 percent.
- Zoe stun duration changed from 2/2.5/3 to 2/2.5/4.
- Zoe Sleepy Trouble Bubble damage changed from 150/225/400 to 200/275/400.
Tier two champions
- Annie armor changed from 35 to 40.
- Annie Galaxy Shield-Blast shield changed from 225/300/450 to 270/360/540.
- Darius mana changed from 0/70 to 0/60.
- Lucian attack damage changed from 55 to 50.
- Rakan Grand Entrance targeting changed from attack target to furthest enemy within three hexes.
- Rakan Grand Entrance knock up radius changed from two to one.
- Rakan total mana changed from 150 to 100.
- Rakan mana changed from 50/150 to 50/80.
- Shen health changed from 700 to 800.
- Shen Future’s Refuge dodge duration changed from 2.5/3/4 to 2.5/3/5.
Tier three champions
- Shaco attack damage changed from 55 to 50.
- Shaco Deceive damage (percent of attack damage) changed from 250/325/400 percent to 300/325/350 percent.
- Syndra range changed from 660 to 890.
- Syndra Unleashed Power damage (per orb) changed from 80/120/200 to 80/120/250.
Tier four champions
- Fizz health changed from 650 to 600.
- Fizz attack speed changed from 0.7 to 0.8.
- Jinx attack speed changed from 0.7 to 0.75.
- Soraka health changed from 650 to 700.
- Soraka Wish healing changed from 350/500/2,000 to 375/550/20,000.
- WuKong Cyclone damage changed from 250/450/2,000 to 300/500/4,000.
- Vel’Koz Lifeform Disintegration Ray duration changed from 2.5 to two seconds.
- Vel’Koz will now cast more efficiently on smaller groups of units.
Tier five champions
- Aurelion Sol health changed from 950 to 1,100.
- Aurelion Sol armor changed from 30 to 35.
Items
- Chalice of Favor now also grants mana to holder.
- Deathblade starting stacks changed from two to zero.
- Deathblade attack damage per stack changed from 15 to 30.
- Frozen Heart attack speed slow changed from 40 percent to 50 percent.
- Rapid Firecannon bonus range changed from 100 percent to 200 percent.
- Rapid Firecannon now displays a visual beam on attack when increasing the range of low range champions.
- Shroud of Stillness width changed from one hex to 1.5 hexes.
- Tear of the Goddess mana changed from 20 to 15. All completed items adjusted accordingly.
- Zeke’s Herald range changed from two hexes to one hex.
- Zeke’s Herald attack speed changed from 18 percent to 30 percent.
Miscellaneous
- Shields in Overtime now have 66 percent reduced effectiveness (same as healing).
Bug fixes
- Cybernetic (three) is now correctly a bronze level trait.
- Mordekaiser’s tooltip now properly states that his shield lasts eight seconds.
- Fixed a bug where Wukong was not affecting enemies for the first 0.25 seconds of his spell.
- Fixed issues around the taunt voice lines champions say when they win a combat. Now only victorious and alive Champion taunts will be heard.
- Adding additional Deathblades to a unit during combat will no longer reset all other Deathblade counters.
- Fixed a bug where selling a Mech-Pilot while the trait was active would give you zero gold.
- Fixed a bug where the Super-Mech wasn’t benefiting from Infiltrator or Demolitionist trait bonuses when on an Away board
- Known issue: The Super-Mech still doesn’t benefit from team wide trait bonuses like Mystic when on an Away board.
- Fixed a bug where summoned units (ie: pulled in by Thresh, ZZ’Rot Portal) were contributing to player damage.
- Kayn spawns two rows closer – mobile players now can see what items he has.
Mobile Corner
- Improvements to the Friends Panel that only the eagle-eyed of you may notice.
- Fixed a bug where some players needed to patch every time they restarted the app. That’s just silly.
- When something has gone wrong and we need you to know about it you should now see a message about it. Hopefully, you never do.
- Fixed an issue where Egg Drop Tables failed their math exams and displayed the wrong numbers.
- Checkmarks now appear in Loadouts when you are viewing a Little Legend or Arena skin you already have equipped.
- We ordered the Little Legends under each species so you can find the perfect shade of Squink even quicker.
- The UFO Sprite was getting a little uppity so we removed it’s star levels in Loadouts.
- Emotes can now be placed in multiple slots. Your dreams of a full “Say that one more time” emote wheel can now be realized.
- Sometimes your currently equipped Little Legend and Arena Skin would forget to show up on entering loadouts. We reminded them what their jobs were.
- Fixed several issues with aspect ratio and resolution resizing on some devices. Feel free to fiddle away with your screen.
- The login screen music and the home screen music were slightly out of key. We harmonized them.
- Added beautiful delicious crispy sounds to the settings menu. Not sound settings, sounds for the settings themselves.