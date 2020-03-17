Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.6: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Set Three finally kicks off tomorrow with a new space-themed adventure—Galaxies.

With an intergalactic war between good and evil, massive changes have been made to the autobattler’s roster, classes, and look. With game-to-game varieties eventually being added in, the set looks to reinvigorate a game that turned stale during Set Two.

Here are the full patch notes for TFT Patch 10.6.

Ranked

The Galaxies’ ranked season will start immediately with the launch of this patch.

There’s no longer any rank decay below Master.

You also can’t decay out of Master. Riot hopes you’ll keep trying for the top, but it doesn’t want TFT to feel like a daily obligation with a big penalty hammer attached.

System

Lots of changes here. In fact, Riot wrote a whole article about it.

The “Galaxies” Mechanic will now launch on patch 10.7.

Income

Passive Income by round (starting at round one to two) changed from 3-5-4 -5-5-5 to 2-2-3-4-5-5-5.

Removed the ability to sell Champions during the Carousel round.

Streaks changed from two to three (1g), four to six (2g), seven and up (3g) to two (1g), three (2g), four (3g), five and up (4g).

Streak bonus gold is now paid during PvE rounds.

Shop

Level three drops changed from 70/25/5/0/0 percent to 70/30/0/0/0 percent.

Level five drops changed from 35/35/25/5/0 percent to 35/40/20/5/0 percent.

Level six drops changed from 25/35/30/10/0 percent to 20/35/35/10/0 percent.

Level seven drops changed from 20/30/33/15/2 to 14/30/40/15/1 percent.

Level eight drops changed from 15/20/35/24/6 percent to 10/25/35/25/5 percent.

Player damage

Base damage per stage increased to 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 from 0/2/3/4/5/6/7.

Additional damage per surviving unit reduced to one (was previously calculated based on the Star level and Gold Cost of the unit ranging from one to eight).

Loot and item drops

Champions are now more likely than just pure gold from all the levels of bonus boxes.

Gold and Champion Medium boxes can’t drop in the first two rounds.

Neeko’s help is 35 percent less likely to drop from all boxes.

Movement

All champions movement speed changed from 550 to 500.

Champions now move more smoothly from hex to hex when walking.

Melee champions now move slightly earlier at the start of combat than ranged champions.

If a champion is in attack range of their target and the target moves out range, the champion will now only chase their target for 1 hex before switching targets to the closest enemy.

Mana

Mana gained from attacking by star level changed from 8/10/12 to 10.

Champions now use their mana later in the spell cast.

Carousel

The first carousel is now all one-cost champs instead of two-cost champs.

Carousels now have many more possible combinations of items.

Spatulas can again appear on the carousel, but much less often than before.

Full items can show up earlier than the fifth carousel.

Components can show up in the sixth carousel and beyond.

Many new arrangements of carousel possibilities have been added.

Other

Five seconds have been added to each planning phase for first patch learning as people ramp up. These will be removed in Patch 10.7.

Grievous Wounds changed from 80 percent healing reduction to 50 percent healing reduction.

Disarm no longer prevents spell casts. Only auto attacks.

All champions in the game scale off AP in some way. AP can scale things besides damage/healing/shielding. See each champs tooltip for details.

Shop cards art style has changed to closer match the in game model.

Item combine rules changed from When units combine, items are placed on the combined unit in this priority changed from 1) Thief’s Gloves 2) Random full items 3) Random components.

Bugfix changed from Champions are now once again larger at three star compared to two star

Bugfix changed from Fixed long-standing issues around units with high attack speed sometimes having their basic attacks visually disappear mid-flight.

Bugfix changed from Fixed an issue where large attack speed increases during combat could cause units to visually desync their animations from their actual attack speed.

Items

New items

Hush is now Chalice of Favor (10 mana per cast).

Iceborne Gauntlet is now Shroud of Stillness (increase mana by 40 percent).

Titanic Hydra is now Zz’Rot Portal (spawn a Voidspawn with star-scaled health on death).

Existing items

Bloodthirster healing changed from 50 percent to 35 percent.

Deathblade starting stacks changed from one to two.

Giant Slayer changed from nine percent current HP to 12 percent current HP physical damage.

Hextech Gunblade vamp changed from 33 percent to 25 percent.

Ionic Spark now also reduces nearby enemies’ MR by 50 percent.

Morellonomicon burn changed from 18 percent to 20 percent.

Quicksilver changed from CC Immune to CC Immune for the first 15 seconds.

Rabadon’s Deathcap bonus AP changed from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Red Buff burn changed from 18 percent to 20 percent.

Redemption wearer heals entire team for 800 HP on death.

Runaan’s Hurricane projectile damage changed from 60 percent to 70 percent of standard.

Statikk Shiv changed from 85 to 70 dmg per bounce.

Warmog’s Armor changed from six percent missing HP to four percent missing HP, max of 150 HP/tick.

Zeke’s Herald changed from 15 percent AS to 18 percent AS.

Zephyr banish duration changed from six seconds to five seconds.

In the League of Legends client

Things might look a little different as TFT is getting a new hub. Below, Riot shares some of the new features and things to look for.

You will now see the current pass and your progression towards rewards.

You can also Galaxies Pass+ to access premium content and receive the UFO Sprite at any time. Rewards are granted retroactively if you’ve passed levels already, don’t worry about buying it right away.

All rewards in the pass are now browseable and have descriptions. Fancy.

Level and XP tracker is specified on the left-hand side.

TFT missions can be easily accessed by clicking the button in the top right corner. This will also showcase the number of available Missions.

New weekly missions to gain XP towards the pass.

The Orb is gone. In addition to missions you’ll also be rewarded XP for just playing games.

This is also where you will claim rewards from the pass.

You will now see the time remaining for the event.

There’s now a new content line-up at the bottom of the hub, you’ll see things like news, patch notes, dev thoughts, purchasable Arenas, Little Legends, and Booms.

Lobby

The new Booms can now be selected within the parties screen

The loadouts screen has been updated to support them as well.

In the lobby you’ll be able to track TFT related missions that will giveXP towards your pass by opening the button to the right of their player card.

Balance

These changes are coming from PBE to a live server near you.

Traits

Celestial Healing changed from 15/25/50 percent to 15/30/60 percent.

Cybernetic bonus health/attack damage changed from 350 and 50/850 and 85 to 350 and 50/800 and 80.

Infiltrator bonus attack speed changed from 60/90 percent to 50/80 percent.

Rebel Shield changed from 125/200 to 150/225.

Space Pirate four-item drop chance changed from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Tier one champions

Caitlyn attack damage changed from 40 to 45.

Kha’zix spell damage changed from 200/275/450 to 175/250/400.

Jarvan total mana changed from 120 to 100.

Ziggs attack speed changed from 0.6 to 0.7.

Tier two champions

Ahri spell damage changed from 175/250/400 to 175/250/375.

Darius mana changed from 80 to 70.

Kai’sa missile count changed from 6/8/11 to 4/6/9.

Lucian attack damage changed from 60 to 55.

Lucian spell damage changed from 175/225/350 to 150/200/325.

Tier three champions

Neeko spell damage changed from 175/250/500 to 200/275/550.

Shaco spell damage (at three-Star) changed from 500 percent to 450 percent.

Tier four champions

Jhin attack damage changed from 80 to 90.

Irelia attack speed changed from 0.8 to 0.85.

Vel’koz spell damage changed from 450/600/2000 to 425/550/2000.

Wukong mana changed from 75/175 to 50/150.

Tier five champions

Aurelion Sol spell damage changed from 100/150/750 to 120/175/750.

Gangplank health changed from 900 to 1000.

Miss Fortune spell damage changed from 75/100/999 percent to 70t/90/999 percent.

Miss Fortune shield upgrade value changed from 300/600/900 to 400/700/1000.

Thresh attack speed changed from 0.85 to 0.95.

Super Mech spell splash damage changed from 200/250/300/525/675/1125/5000 to 200/250/300/350/450/750/5000.

Items