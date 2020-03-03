Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.5: Full notes and updates

Don’t get nostalgic, Teamfight Tactics fans. The final patch of Set Two: Rise of the Elements is almost here.

Riot revealed notes for TFT Patch 10.5, which looks to bring more late-game power to players willing to invest in it. Units that are tier five and up will now get insane power spikes once they’re three-starred. Along with those changes, some minor balance tweaks were made to provide a fair ending to an elemental season.

Here are the full notes for Patch 10.5.

Ranked

The Rise of the Elements ranked season will end at the conclusion of this patch. Ranked will pick up immediately with the launch of 10.6 and TFT: Galaxies.

Traits

Blademaster proc chance changed from 35 percent to 40 percent.

Electric damage changed from 80/250/500 to 80/250/550.

Glacial bonus damage changed from 75/175/350 to 75/175/375.

Champion Balance

Tier one

Diana shield duration changed from three to four seconds.

Leona shield duration changed from five to four seconds.

Zyra mana changed from 0/75 to 0/65.

Tier two

Syndra spell damage changed from 175/350/600 to 225/375/650.

Yasuo mana changed from 0/85 to 0/90.

Tier three

Ezreal spell damage changed from 225/450/900 to 250/450/900.

Karma spell bonus attack speed changed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/100.

Nocturne passive healing changed from 40/45/50 percent to 50/60/70 percent.

Tier four

Janna spell healing changed from 20/30/100 percent to 25/35/200 percent.

Twitch attack damage changed from 65 to 70.

Three-star champion adjustments

If you three star a champion (especially champions tier five and up) they should be strong, very strong.