Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.24: Full notes and updates

This is one of the last major TFT updates in 2020.

Patch 10.24 is a major update in Teamfight Tactics, containing a number of system changes in addition to several buffs and nerfs.

Scheduled to go live on Nov. 24, a day earlier than normal, TFT Patch 10.24 is the last major update prior to the winter holidays. The patch contains a number of system changes meant to increase the impact of each stage, along with balance changes that will reduce CC.

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.24.

System changes

Gone are the days of rolling at stage 4-1 for a four-cost Chosen. The system changes taking place in TFT Patch 10.24 are adjustments to Chosen and normal odds, player damage points, and loot changes.

Player damage changes

Damage taken at every stage of TFT will now have a greater impact on a player’s overall health.

Base player damage increased by one at stages three and four.

Damage decreased by two at stage six.

Base player damage per stage now is 0/0/2/3/5/8/15.

Chosen odd adjustments

The chances of rolling a Chosen were increased slightly. The odds were adjusted from levels four through nine.

Level four: 60/40/0/0/0 percent

Level five: 40/55/5/0/0 percent

Level six: 15/45/40/0/0 percent

Level seven: 0/40/55/5/0 percent

Level eight: 0/15/45/40/0 percent

Level nine: 0/0/15/45/40 percent

Normal odds changes

Percentage adjustments were applied to normal champion units at levels five through eight.

Level five: 45/33/20/2/0 percent

Level six: 35/35/25/5/0 percent

Level seven: 24/35/30/10/1 percent

Level eight: 15/25/35/20/5 percent

Loot changes

Several loot distribution changes, such as a lowered variance in the initial loot drops at stage one, were also included in Patch 10.24. The chances of receiving repetitive items were also reduced. Gray Orb’s average value was increased and Neeko drop rates from them were reduced.

Balance changes

Chosen Yasuo, Aphelios, Zed, Xin Zhao, Ashe, Jhin, Talon, and Warwick had their attack damage bonus stats reduced from 30 to 20. A number of balance changes were applied to the non-Chosen versions of these champions to make them playable while Talon was reworked. Cultist and Fortune traits were also adjusted, along with ZZ’Rot Portal construct attack damage reduced to 100.

Traits

The Cultist trat was adjusted to decrease the power of Galio with Chosen champions. Fortune was changed slightly, reducing the number of Neekos earned from the six Fortune table.

A chosen Cultist unit provides plus-one level to Galio instead of double the Chosen’s star level.

Two-star Cultist Chosen pumps Galio plus three instead of four.

Three-star Cultist Chosen pumps Galio plus four instead of six.

Fortune 11 loss drop bug fixed.

Neeko’s Help reduced slightly from six Fortune loot table.

Champions

Several major nerfs and buffs were applied to champions in Patch 10.24. Talon and Jinx received a rework while Diana and Lissandra were nerfed. CC was reduced across the board and several five-cost champions were improved.

One-cost

Diana Spell Shield reduced from 200/300/450/650 to 200/300/400/500.

Lissandra Spell Damage reduced from 350/450/600/900 to 350/450/600/800.

Nami mana increased from 40/80 to 60/100.

Yasuo Spell Damage increased from 160/190/225 to 180/200/225 percent.

Two-cost

Aphelios Attack Damage increased from 45 to 50.

Aphelios starting mana increased from 40 to 50.

Lulu Wild Growth Knockup duration decreased to one second.

Lulu Wild Growth duration increased from six seconds to the rest of combat.

Refreshing Wild Growth on an ally properly heals them for Bonus Health gain and triggers the Knockup effect.

Jarvan IV Dragon strike stun reduced to one second

Jarvan IV starting/total mana decreased from 60/120 to 50/80.

Pyke Phantom Undertow damage decreased from 150/250/450 to 125/200/375.

Zed Attack Speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8.

Three-cost

Akali Spell damage increased from 150/225/350 to 175/250/400.

Jinx Chosen Bonus stat changed from Spell Power to Mana.

Jinx starting/total mana changed from 0/50 to 70/120.

Jinx stun duration adjusted from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Jinx stuns all targets within one hex of explosion.

Xin Zhao starting/total mana changed from 40/80 to 30/60.

Four-cost

Cassiopeia starting/total mana increased from 60/120 to 80/150.

Cassiopeia Petrifying Gaze damage increased from 10 to 20 percent.

Jhin Attack Damage increased from 85 to 100.

Talon Truestrike no longer refills mana on kill.

Talon total mana reduced to 40.

Talon Truestrike bug fixed.

Talon is no longer invulnerable during his leap.

Talon’s leap sped up slightly

Warwick Attack Damage increased from 70 to 85.

Warwick Attack Speed reduced from 0.9 to 0.8.

Warwick Howl no longer Fears nearby enemies.

Warwick Howl now grants himself and all allies who share a trait with him 60/75/200 percent Attack Speed for three seconds.

Five-cost

Azir starting/total mana increased from 50/125 to 75/150.

Lee Sin Primary stun duration increased from 1.5/2/10 to 2/3/10 seconds.

Lee Sin Secondary stun duration reduced to one second.

Sett starting mana increased from 70 to 100.

Yone Seal Fate no longer knocks up enemies.

Yone is un-targetable during his cast.

Yone Seal Fate Armor and MR Shred increased from 60 to 90 percent.

Yone total mana reduced from 80 to 50.

Yone non-responsive bug resolved during casting of Seal Fate.

Yone bug resolved where resistances reduced did not update correctly if the target’s Armor or Magic Resist changed while Shred was active.

Bug fixes