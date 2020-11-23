Every major Teamfight Tactics system change in Patch 10.24

Teamfight Tactics players can expect several major systems and balance changes to take place in the game’s upcoming update.

Dropping a day early on Nov. 24, TFT Patch 10.24 contains a large number of system changes that will change the way players roll, econ, and lose-streak. Initiated by lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, the system adjustments are meant to revive the three stages of gameplay. Early and mid-game stages will now have a greater impact on a player’s health while late-game strategies have changed due to Chosen odds.

Player damage changes

Screengrab via 10.24 TFT Patch Rundown

Early and mid-game play will now have a greater impact on a player’s overall health. Damage dealt will be increased at stage three and four by one point and reduced at stage six by two points. This change will likely result in more aggressive strategies during the early and mid-game stages, such as item slamming while playing the strongest board possible.

Chosen odd adjustments

Screengrab via 10.24 TFT Patch Rundown

Rolling at stage 4-1 for a four-cost Chosen has officially come to an end. The odds of hitting a four-cost Chosen at level seven have been reduced from 30 percent to five percent. Changes were also applied at levels four, five, six, eight, and nine. Major roll-downs will now probably take place at level eight. But for players who are win-streaking, going to nine and rolling down for a five-cost Chosen becomes a viable option with an increase from 30 to 40 percent.

Normal odds changes

Screengrab via 10.24 TFT Patch Rundown

Percentage adjustments were also applied to normal champion units from levels five through eight. Notable changes include an increase in one-cost champions at levels six to eight, along with a slight reduction of four-cost champions. Two-cost champions were slightly increased at level five and five-cost units were reduced by one percent at level eight.

Loot changes

Several loot distribution changes will also be a part of TFT Patch 10.24. This includes a lowered variance in the initial loot drops at stage one, which should result in a slight increase in loot and remove the “two-gold” starts. Repetitive items being dropped will also be reduced, while Gray Orb’s value was slightly increased. Getting Neekos from a Gray Orb was reduced slightly, though.

System changes within TFT Patch 10.24 go live on Nov. 24.