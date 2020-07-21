Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15: Notes and updates

Riot made some minor tweaks to balance out the meta.

No items were adjusted in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15, but several champions were slightly tweaked to improve the overall balance of the metagame.

Patch 10.15 contains a number of small adjustments, pulling fewer levers while making tweaks to balance out the meta following Patch 10.14. There’s also a new TFT Galaxy, Plunder Planet, as Neekoverse bids farewell. And instead of two completed items in the Galactic Armory Galaxy, players will now receive three individual component items.

From a possible return of Jinx to another Jarvan IV nerf, here are the changes made within TFT Patch 10.15.

One-cost TFT champions

Only two one-cost champions were tweaked in TFT Patch 10.15. Graves’ Smoke Grenade Blind Duration was increased from 2/3/5 to 3/4/6, while Jarvan took a hit to his bonus attack speed, reduced from 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent.

Graves

Smoke Grenade Blind Duration increased from 2/3/5 to 3/4/6.

Jarvan IV

Bonus Attack Speed reduced from 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent.

Two-cost TFT champions

Several changes were made to two-cost champs that include two levers pulled on Darius and a Rakan health reduction.

Darius

Health increased from 750 to 800.

Darius Mana reduced 60 to 50.

Lucian

Mana reduced from 0/35 to 0/30.

Relentless Pursuit Damage increased 150/200/375 to 200/250/750.

Rakan

Health reduced 750 to 650.

Three-cost TFT champions

The only three-cost champion to receive an adjustment was the blade-swinging Master Yi. Blademaster might return as a viable comp via Master Yi’s armor increase from 30 to 50 and his magic resist jumping up from 20 to 35.

Master Yi

Armor increased from 30 to 50.

Magic Resist increased from 20 to 35.

Four-cost TFT champions

Jinx had two levers pulled in Patch 10.15, while Viktor received a mana reduction.

Jinx

Fourth Shot Damage reduced from 350/500/4444 percent to 344/444/4444 percent.

Attack Speed on the first takedown increased from 50/70/100 percent to 70/80/125 percent.

Viktor

Mana reduced from 70 to 60.

Five-cost TFT champions

Five-cost champions Janna, Urgot, and Xerath saw their starting total mana adjusted in Patch 10.15.

Janna

Starting total mana reduced from 30/100 to 20/100.

Urgot

Starting total mana increased from 50/100 to 60/100.

Xerath

Starting total mana reduced from 30/80 to 0/70.

