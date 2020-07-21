Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15: Notes and updates

No items were adjusted in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15, but several champions were slightly tweaked to improve the overall balance of the metagame.
Patch 10.15 contains a number of small adjustments, pulling fewer levers while making tweaks to balance out the meta following Patch 10.14. There’s also a new TFT Galaxy, Plunder Planet, as Neekoverse bids farewell. And instead of two completed items in the Galactic Armory Galaxy, players will now receive three individual component items.
From a possible return of Jinx to another Jarvan IV nerf, here are the changes made within TFT Patch 10.15.
One-cost TFT champions
Only two one-cost champions were tweaked in TFT Patch 10.15. Graves’ Smoke Grenade Blind Duration was increased from 2/3/5 to 3/4/6, while Jarvan took a hit to his bonus attack speed, reduced from 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent.
Graves
- Smoke Grenade Blind Duration increased from 2/3/5 to 3/4/6.
Jarvan IV
- Bonus Attack Speed reduced from 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent.
Two-cost TFT champions
Several changes were made to two-cost champs that include two levers pulled on Darius and a Rakan health reduction.
Darius
- Health increased from 750 to 800.
- Darius Mana reduced 60 to 50.
Lucian
- Mana reduced from 0/35 to 0/30.
- Relentless Pursuit Damage increased 150/200/375 to 200/250/750.
Rakan
- Health reduced 750 to 650.
Three-cost TFT champions
The only three-cost champion to receive an adjustment was the blade-swinging Master Yi. Blademaster might return as a viable comp via Master Yi’s armor increase from 30 to 50 and his magic resist jumping up from 20 to 35.
Master Yi
- Armor increased from 30 to 50.
- Magic Resist increased from 20 to 35.
Four-cost TFT champions
Jinx had two levers pulled in Patch 10.15, while Viktor received a mana reduction.
Jinx
- Fourth Shot Damage reduced from 350/500/4444 percent to 344/444/4444 percent.
- Attack Speed on the first takedown increased from 50/70/100 percent to 70/80/125 percent.
Viktor
- Mana reduced from 70 to 60.
Five-cost TFT champions
Five-cost champions Janna, Urgot, and Xerath saw their starting total mana adjusted in Patch 10.15.
Janna
- Starting total mana reduced from 30/100 to 20/100.
Urgot
- Starting total mana increased from 50/100 to 60/100.
Xerath
- Starting total mana reduced from 30/80 to 0/70.
Bug fixes
- Nocturne’s Unspeakable Horror damage now properly interacts with Quicksilver Sash (he won’t fear the target, but the damage will go through).
- Match History should again show items for everyone instead of just first place.
- The delay at the end of the round has returned, giving players time to pick things up.
- Tiebreakers should now do the math properlyupon going into overtime.