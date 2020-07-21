Riot is focusing on "light touches" in Patch 10.15.

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.15, days ahead of its official release on Wednesday, June 22.

The previous patch was a “mixed to negative situation” said Mortdog, with Dark Star, Jarvan, and Jhin dominating the meta. The upcoming patch is on the smaller side of things, focusing on “light touches” to get the meta in a healthier spot.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15.

New Galaxy

Plunder Planet

All champions have a chance to drop a coin, especially the first one

Gold over time galaxy

Silver coins to differentiate from Pirate coins

Neekoverse removed

Galaxy changes

Galactic Armory

All players start with 3 component items (instead of two fully-built items)

All players receive the same 3 items

This change should make the galaxy a little more flexible, according to Mort

Trait changes

Celestial

20/45/150 percent to 15/45/150 percent healing from damage done

Champion changes

One-costs

Graves: 2/3/5 to 3/4/6 blind duration

Jarvan IV: 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent bonus attack speed

Two-costs

Darius: 759 to 800 HP, 0/60 to 0/50 mana

Lucian: 0/35 to 0/30 mana, 150/200/375 to 175/250/550 spell damage

Rakan: 700 to 650 HP

Three-costs

Ashe: 50/100 to 40/100 mana

Master Yi: 30 to 50 armor, 20 to 35 magic resistance

Neeko: 25/100 to 35/110 mana

Vayne: 50 to 55 AD

Four-costs

Jhin: 350/500/4444 percent to 344/444/4444 percent 4th shot

Jinx: 50/70/100 percent to 50/75/125 percent bonus attack speed

Soraka: 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000 spell healing

Viktor: 0/70 to 0/60 mana

Five-costs

Janna: 30/100 to 20/100 mana

Xerath: 750 to 700 HP, 30/80 to 20/80 mana

Bug fixes and other changes