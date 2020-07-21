Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.15, days ahead of its official release on Wednesday, June 22.
The previous patch was a “mixed to negative situation” said Mortdog, with Dark Star, Jarvan, and Jhin dominating the meta. The upcoming patch is on the smaller side of things, focusing on “light touches” to get the meta in a healthier spot.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15.
New Galaxy
Plunder Planet
- All champions have a chance to drop a coin, especially the first one
- Gold over time galaxy
- Silver coins to differentiate from Pirate coins
- Neekoverse removed
Galaxy changes
Galactic Armory
- All players start with 3 component items (instead of two fully-built items)
- All players receive the same 3 items
- This change should make the galaxy a little more flexible, according to Mort
Trait changes
Celestial
- 20/45/150 percent to 15/45/150 percent healing from damage done
Champion changes
One-costs
- Graves: 2/3/5 to 3/4/6 blind duration
- Jarvan IV: 75/85/95 percent to 50/60/75 percent bonus attack speed
Two-costs
- Darius: 759 to 800 HP, 0/60 to 0/50 mana
- Lucian: 0/35 to 0/30 mana, 150/200/375 to 175/250/550 spell damage
- Rakan: 700 to 650 HP
Three-costs
- Ashe: 50/100 to 40/100 mana
- Master Yi: 30 to 50 armor, 20 to 35 magic resistance
- Neeko: 25/100 to 35/110 mana
- Vayne: 50 to 55 AD
Four-costs
- Jhin: 350/500/4444 percent to 344/444/4444 percent 4th shot
- Jinx: 50/70/100 percent to 50/75/125 percent bonus attack speed
- Soraka: 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000 spell healing
- Viktor: 0/70 to 0/60 mana
Five-costs
- Janna: 30/100 to 20/100 mana
- Xerath: 750 to 700 HP, 30/80 to 20/80 mana
Bug fixes and other changes
- Nocturne’s spell now deals damage to tagets who are immune to crowd control (i.e: Quicksilver)
- Match history should again show items for everyone instead of just first place
- The delay at the end of round has returned, giving you time to pick things up
- Tiebreakers should now work properly if someone went into overtime