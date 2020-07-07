Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14: Full notes and updates

The previous Teamfight Tactics patch was all about light changes, but Patch 10.14 will focus on “heavier touches,” according to lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
The devs are honing in on carry champions that “haven’t properly operated as carries” and are fine-tuning them to fit accordingly into the metagame. Syndra, Urgot, Ashe, and Irelia are each receiving buffs.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14.
Neeko Boxes
- Riot has added gold rewards to boxes that drop Neeko’s to help the economy in the early game.
- Blue Box: Neeko to Neeko + 2 coins
- Gold Box: Neeko + 3 coins to Neeko + 5 coins
Ties
- Your final position in the standings will now be determined once all combat has ended, instead of immediately upon taking lethal damage. Lethal damage will now take players into negative health. Players who are eliminated in the same round will finish in order of:
- Least negative health total
- If negative health is tied, most health in the round prior to elimination
- In the unlikely event that both of the previous measures are tied, the final standings for those tied players will be determined randomly
Galaxies
- New Galaxy: Dwarf Planet
- The first and last row of every board is disabled in the Dwarf Planet
- Removed Galaxy: Littler Legends
Traits
Star Guardians
- Star Guardian Mana share: 25/40/55 to 15/25/45
- Poppy starting/total mana: 60/100 to 50/90
- Zoe starting/total mana: 70/100 to 40/80
- Neeko starting/total mana: 75/150 to 25/100
- Syndra starting/total mana: 0/60 to 0/40
- Soraka starting/total mana: 50/125 to 50/120
- Janna starting/total mana: 50/130 to 30/100
Other traits
- Celestial Healing: 15/40/99 percent to 20/45/150 percent
- Cybernetic bonus health: 350/600 to 300/500
- Cybernetic bonus AD: 40/75 to 35/70
- Sorcerer spell power: 20/45/75 to 20/40/70
Champion balance
One-costs
- Jarvan heath: 650 to 700
- Jarvan attack damage: 50 to 55
- Jarvan mana: 50/100 to 40/80
- Jarvan ageless standard attack speed bonus: 0.65/0.75/0.85 to 0.75/0.85/0.95
- Xayah attack speed: 0.8 to 0.9
Two-costs
- Mordekaiser health: 650 to 700
- Mordekaiser spell damage: 50/75/125 to 75/100/200
- Rakan health: 600 to 700
- Yasuo total mana: 90 to 80
Three-costs
- Ashe health: 600 to 650
- Ashe attack speed: 0.8 to 0.85
- Ashe enchanted crystal arrow damage: 200/275/550 to 200/300/600
- Ashe enchanted crystal arrow stun duration: 2/2/2 to 2/3/4 seconds
- Ezreal attack damage: 60 to 50
- Ezreal starting mana: 50 to 30
- Karma spell shield: 250/400/800 to 300/450/900
- Karma attack speed boost: 50/75/125 percent to 70/90/150 percent
- Neeko health: 800 to 850
- Neeko armor: 45 to 50
- Shaco total mana: 80 to 70
- Syndra unleashed power damage (per orb): 100/125/200 to 100/140/220
- Vayne health: 550 to 500
- Vayne attack damage: 60 to 50
- Vi assault and battery damage: 400/600/1200 to 350/550/1100
Four-costs
- Fizz chum the waters damage: 450/600/5000 to 400/550/4000
- Irelia health: 800 to 900
- Irelia attack damage: 70 to 85
- Irelia armor: 35 to 50
- Irelia magic resist: 20 to 40
- Irelia bladesurge damage: 175/250/500 percent to 225/250/500 percent
- Jhin attack damage: 80 to 85
- Jhin attack speed: 0.85/0.9/1.1 to 0.9/0.95/1.2
- Jhin 4th shot damage: 244/344/4444 percent to 350/500/4444 percent
- Jhin attack speed: 0.75 to 0.7
- Riven shield: 225/375/1000 to 200/350/1000
- Viktor spell second part: 250/400/1500 to 200/325/1500
Five-costs
- Aurelion Sol mana drain: 15/25/50 to 10/15/50
- Aurelion Sol mobilize the fleet damage: 110/150/1000 to 90/150/1500
- Janna attack speed bonus: 100/150/500 to 80/125/500 percent
- Urgot armor: 30 to 40
- Urgot magic resist: 20 to 40
- Urgot attack range: 660 to 420
- Urgot starting/total mana: 40/90 to 50/100
- Urgot spell targeting: farthest within attack range to farthest
- Urgot: spell now hits the first enemy it collides with instead of always hitting its intended target
- Urgot: damage is now preventable (a unit with Guardian Angel will revive)
- Urgot mana reduction per cast: 10/20/90 to 20/30/100
- Urgot: time to reel the enemy in now scales with star level
- Urgot reel duration: 1.5 seconds to 3/2/1 seconds
Items
- Giant Slayer now does (premitigation) damage that matches its damage type (physical or magic)
- Ionic Spark magic resist shred: 50 percent to 40 percent
Bugfixes
- Ekko’s slow is now displayed as a percentage instead of a decimal on his Tooltip.
- Champions pulled in by Thresh’s Temporal Passage can no longer be used to star-up other units.
- Vayne’s bonus damage attacks during Final Hour can now properly proc Blademaster.
- Lulu Polymorphed units will no longer hop around while Stunned.
- Fixed an issue where Shaco could occasionally not receive Dark Star stacks if Stealthed when an ally would die.
Mobile
- Buy XP and Shop buttons now animate when you zoom in and out.