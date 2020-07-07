Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14: Full notes and updates

The previous Teamfight Tactics patch was all about light changes, but Patch 10.14 will focus on “heavier touches,” according to lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

The devs are honing in on carry champions that “haven’t properly operated as carries” and are fine-tuning them to fit accordingly into the metagame. Syndra, Urgot, Ashe, and Irelia are each receiving buffs.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14.

Neeko Boxes

Riot has added gold rewards to boxes that drop Neeko’s to help the economy in the early game.

Blue Box: Neeko to Neeko + 2 coins

Gold Box: Neeko + 3 coins to Neeko + 5 coins

Ties

Your final position in the standings will now be determined once all combat has ended, instead of immediately upon taking lethal damage. Lethal damage will now take players into negative health. Players who are eliminated in the same round will finish in order of:

Least negative health total

If negative health is tied, most health in the round prior to elimination

In the unlikely event that both of the previous measures are tied, the final standings for those tied players will be determined randomly

Galaxies

New Galaxy: Dwarf Planet

The first and last row of every board is disabled in the Dwarf Planet

Removed Galaxy: Littler Legends

Traits

Star Guardians

Star Guardian Mana share: 25/40/55 to 15/25/45

Poppy starting/total mana: 60/100 to 50/90

Zoe starting/total mana: 70/100 to 40/80

Neeko starting/total mana: 75/150 to 25/100

Syndra starting/total mana: 0/60 to 0/40

Soraka starting/total mana: 50/125 to 50/120

Janna starting/total mana: 50/130 to 30/100

Other traits

Celestial Healing: 15/40/99 percent to 20/45/150 percent

Cybernetic bonus health: 350/600 to 300/500

Cybernetic bonus AD: 40/75 to 35/70

Sorcerer spell power: 20/45/75 to 20/40/70

Champion balance

One-costs

Jarvan heath: 650 to 700

Jarvan attack damage: 50 to 55

Jarvan mana: 50/100 to 40/80

Jarvan ageless standard attack speed bonus: 0.65/0.75/0.85 to 0.75/0.85/0.95

Xayah attack speed: 0.8 to 0.9

Two-costs

Mordekaiser health: 650 to 700

Mordekaiser spell damage: 50/75/125 to 75/100/200

Rakan health: 600 to 700

Yasuo total mana: 90 to 80

Three-costs

Ashe health: 600 to 650

Ashe attack speed: 0.8 to 0.85

Ashe enchanted crystal arrow damage: 200/275/550 to 200/300/600

Ashe enchanted crystal arrow stun duration: 2/2/2 to 2/3/4 seconds

Ezreal attack damage: 60 to 50

Ezreal starting mana: 50 to 30

Karma spell shield: 250/400/800 to 300/450/900

Karma attack speed boost: 50/75/125 percent to 70/90/150 percent

Neeko health: 800 to 850

Neeko armor: 45 to 50

Shaco total mana: 80 to 70

Syndra unleashed power damage (per orb): 100/125/200 to 100/140/220

Vayne health: 550 to 500

Vayne attack damage: 60 to 50

Vi assault and battery damage: 400/600/1200 to 350/550/1100

Four-costs

Fizz chum the waters damage: 450/600/5000 to 400/550/4000

Irelia health: 800 to 900

Irelia attack damage: 70 to 85

Irelia armor: 35 to 50

Irelia magic resist: 20 to 40

Irelia bladesurge damage: 175/250/500 percent to 225/250/500 percent

Jhin attack damage: 80 to 85

Jhin attack speed: 0.85/0.9/1.1 to 0.9/0.95/1.2

Jhin 4th shot damage: 244/344/4444 percent to 350/500/4444 percent

Jhin attack speed: 0.75 to 0.7

Riven shield: 225/375/1000 to 200/350/1000

Viktor spell second part: 250/400/1500 to 200/325/1500

Five-costs

Aurelion Sol mana drain: 15/25/50 to 10/15/50

Aurelion Sol mobilize the fleet damage: 110/150/1000 to 90/150/1500

Janna attack speed bonus: 100/150/500 to 80/125/500 percent

Urgot armor: 30 to 40

Urgot magic resist: 20 to 40

Urgot attack range: 660 to 420

Urgot starting/total mana: 40/90 to 50/100

Urgot spell targeting: farthest within attack range to farthest

Urgot: spell now hits the first enemy it collides with instead of always hitting its intended target

Urgot: damage is now preventable (a unit with Guardian Angel will revive)

Urgot mana reduction per cast: 10/20/90 to 20/30/100

Urgot: time to reel the enemy in now scales with star level

Urgot reel duration: 1.5 seconds to 3/2/1 seconds

Items

Giant Slayer now does (premitigation) damage that matches its damage type (physical or magic)

Ionic Spark magic resist shred: 50 percent to 40 percent

Bugfixes

Ekko’s slow is now displayed as a percentage instead of a decimal on his Tooltip.

Champions pulled in by Thresh’s Temporal Passage can no longer be used to star-up other units.

Vayne’s bonus damage attacks during Final Hour can now properly proc Blademaster.

Lulu Polymorphed units will no longer hop around while Stunned.

Fixed an issue where Shaco could occasionally not receive Dark Star stacks if Stealthed when an ally would die.

