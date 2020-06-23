Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.13: Full notes and updates

The first Teamfight Tactics balance patch for the Return to the Stars expansion in Set Three has arrived, containing several adjustments, a new Galaxy, and two major system changes.

A Set Three TFT mid-set update applied during Patch 10.12 brought about several new champions and traits that altered the overall meta in a positive way. Top S-tier comps aren’t dominating the meta and Riot feels like Patch 10.12 was mostly in a solid spot. But there are a few adjustments needed, specifically a boost to six Battlecast and a slight nerf to Master Yi three-star.

The TFT team also recognizes that players are frustrated with Urgot and plans on making adjustments, not just in Patch 10.13. Balance adjustments to the new champion, however, will take place during Patch 10.14 after testing those changes on the PBE over the course of the next two weeks.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.13.

Binary Star Galaxy

Medium Legends is out and Binary Star will take its place within the TFT 10.13 update. The new Galaxy only allows for two items on a champion. Thieves Gloves will count as one item, but a Mech unit can only have two items on it. Using only two items per champions will change the way players place items on carry units and should create a few unique combinations that normally wouldn’t be played.

System changes

Two major system changes are taking place within the TFT 10.13 update.

Raised the minimum number of items that can drop in a game by one.

If you’re ranked Master or above, you may only solo queue in ranked.

Players no longer need to fret about a minimum of only 11 items. They’ll always get a minimum of 12 from now on. And the change to solo queue ranked wasn’t one the TFT team wanted to make but had to out of necessity to maintain competitive integrity. A full breakdown of the system change can be found here.

Trait changes

Battlecast was the one trait underperforming, receiving buffs for healing and damage on proc at 2/4/6/8. Adjustments to Battlecast will improve its early and late game. Changes made to the other traits in the TFT 10.13 update are minor tweaks, like an increase to four Blaster.

A buff was also applied to six Dark Star and four Infiltrator, with Mort noting that Shaco is a champion “who’s in a good spot, often overlooked and underplayed.”

Battlecast

70/160/325/600 to 80/180/480/880 healing and damage on proc

Blademaster

30/70/100 to 30/65/100 chance for bonus attacks

Blaster

3/5 to 3/6 extra attacks

Cybernetic

40/80 to 40/75 bonus AD

Dark Star

8/16/24/32 to 8/18/28/38 bonus AD and AP

Infiltrator

40/70/120 to 40/80/120 bonus attack speed

Mystic

50/125 to 50/120 magic resist

One-cost champions

Adjustments were made to Illaoi in order to give her more of a Tank presence while also stealing more defenses. Xayah also got a slight buff in reducing her mana from 70 to 60.

Illaoi

650 to 700 HP

Four to six second duration

20/30/50 percent to 30/40/60 percent defense stealing

Nocturne

0.7 to 0.75 attack speed, 200/250/350 to 200/250/400 spell damage

Xayah

0/70 to 0/60 mana

Two-cost champions

Lacking a solid spot in the present meta, Darius was buffed up on armor, magic resist, and spell damage. He’ll improve Space Pirates and may end up being a solid addition to Blademaster/Cyber in conjunction with Irelia. Kog’Maw also received a slight buff, further strengthening the Battlecast trait.

Darius

35 to 40 armor, 20 to 30 magic resist

400/500/750 to 400/550/800 spell damage

Kog’Maw

500 to 550 HP

0/40 to 0/30 mana

2/4/7 percent to 2/4/8 percent max HP percent damage

Nautilus

60/120 to 50/120 mana

3/3.5/5 to 3/3/5 second stun duration

Three-cost champions

Bard has received a reduced cast time, improving his overall gameplay. But Cassiopeia got a major nerf, extending her poison duration while keeping the damage applied the same. Master Yi three-star was also nerfed due to him overperforming, reducing his spell damage.

Bard

Cast time significantly reduced

Cassiopeia

12 to 14-second poison duration (700 damage over 14 seconds as opposed to 12)

Jayce

850 to 800 HP

Master Yi

75/100/200 to 75/100/175 spell damage

Four-cost champions

Several four-cost units were adjusted that include a minor nerf to Fizz in the early game and a buff to three-star Gnar, despite early-game nerfs. Minor changes were also applied to Jinx, Teemo, and Riven.

Fizz

60/120 to 50/120 mana

Gnar

750/1,250/2,500 to 750/1,250/4,000 HP on transformation

100/175/400 to 100/175/550 AD on transformation

Two to 1.5-second stun duration

Jinx

60/75/100 percent to 50/70/100 percent bonus attack speed

Riven

250/400/1,000 to 225/375/1,000 spell shield

Teemo

1250/175/600 to 125/175/500 spell damage

Four to three second slow duration

Five-cost champions

Ekko was tweaked, but only to his two-star spell damage. Thresh was also adjusted due to his end-game power level.

Ekko

100/200/2,000 to 100/150/2,000 spell damage

Thresh

50/75 to 50/90 mana

Item changes

Minor changes were made to underperforming items like Bloodthirster, Jeweled Gauntlet, Statikk Shiv, and Hextech Gunblade. But the adjustments were minor and won’t likely have a major impact on the meta.

Bloodthirster

40 percent to 45 percent Lifesteal

Hextech Gunblade

40 percent to 45 percent spell steal

Jeweled Gauntlet

20 percent to 30 percent bonus crit damage

Statikk Shiv

80 to 90 damage

ZZ’Rot Portal

1,000/2,000/3,000 to 1,500/2,250/3,000 Voidling health

Bug fixes