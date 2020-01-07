Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1: Full notes and updates

With Teamfight Tactics Rise of the Elements well underway, new content is making its way to the autobattler to spice things up a bit.

Patch 10.1 introduces Lunar units Leona and Karma, which focus on buffing allied units over an extended period of time. A huge item overhaul is also underway, replacing old gear with new ones adjusting a few unbalanced outliers. And three new little pals join the Convergence to keep you company while you play.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 10.1.

New champions

Image via Riot Games

Trait: Lunar

Two-unit bonus: Every seven seconds, your team gains 15 percent Critical Strike Chance, 15 percent Critical Strike Damage, and 10 percent Spell Power (stacks up to 4 times).

Leona

Tier one

Class: Warden

Health: 650/1170/2106

Armor: 40

Attack Damage: 50/90/162

Attack Speed: 0.55

Mana: 50/100

Ability: Lunar Barrier – Leona reduces all damage done to her by 40/90/140 for five seconds.

Karma

Tier three

Class: Mystic

Health: 600/1080/1944

Armor: 20

Attack Damage: 50/90/162

Attack Speed: 0.7

Mana: 75/100

Ability: Inspire – At the start of combat, Karma tethers to her closest ally. Karma shields the tethered ally (or a random one if the tether is dead) for five seconds, absorbing the next 250/400/800 damage. While the shield holds, the ally receives 60/70/80 percent bonus Attack Speed.

New Little Legends

Image via Riot Games

Flutterbug

“Wants to take over the world—and eat all the yummiest things in it. But, he’s very small. He often has to hide under things in order to not get squashed. While he hides, he machinates on his complex plans.”

Craggle

“An adorable statue carved from the finest Demacian petricite (anti-magic stone). He has a soft spot for the vulnerable creatures of the world, and tries to protect them with every ounce of his strength as if he was a giant colossus—even if he is still growing.”

Tocker

“Tocker is constantly tinkering with things to make them better, even on his own body (his left wing is always a bit squeaky). He loves meeting new people and learning about the world through his enormous blue eyes.”

Items

Last Whisper (New)

Recipe: Sparring Gloves and Recurve Bow

Replaces Repeating Crossbow.

Critical hits reduce the target’s Armor by 90 percent for three seconds. This effect does not stack.

Titan’s Resolve (New)

Recipe: Chain Vest and Recurve Bow

Replaces Phantom Dancer.

When the wearer is hit or inflicts a critical strike, they gain a two-percent stacking damage bonus, up to 100 percent. At 50 stacks, the wearer gains 25 Armor and MR, and increases in size. Resets every round.

Bramble Vest (New)

Recipe: Two Chain Vests

Replaces Thornmail.

Negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits. On being hit by a Basic Attack, deal 80/120/160 magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every one second maximum). Scales with wearer’s Star Level.

Frozen Heart (Mini-Rework)

Before: Nearby enemies’ attack speed is slowed by 25 percent.

Now: Nearby enemies’ attack speed is slowed by 40 percent (stacking increases the radius of this effect, not the amount of the slow).

Iceborn Gauntlet (Mini-Rework)

Before: Upon dodging an attack, creates a zone of ice. Enemies inside the zone have their attack speed reduced by 25 percent.

Now: After casting a spell, the wearer’s next basic attack freezes the target for 1.5 seconds.

Ionic Spark (Mini-Rework)

Before: Deal 90 true damage to an enemy when they cast a spell.

Now: Enemies within three hexes that cast a spell are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 200 percent of their max Mana.

Quicksilver (Mini-Rework)

Before: Gains a spell shield that prevents the next crowd control from applying. This shield refreshes after three seconds.

Now: The wearer is immune to crowd control.

Locket of the Iron Solari (New Scaling)

Effect changed from shields allies for 300 for eight seconds to shields allies within two hexes in the same row for 250/275/300 damage for eight seconds (scales with wearer’s Star Level).

Luden’s Echo (New Scaling)

Effect changed from dealing 150 magic damage to deals 120/160/200 magic damage (scales with wearer’s Star Level).

Statikk Shiv (New Scaling)

Effect changed from deals 100 magic damage to three enemies to deals 80 magic damage to 3/4/5 enemies (scales with wearer’s Star Level).

Hush

Proc changed from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Red Buff & Morellonomicon

Burn changed from 20 percent over 10 seconds to 18 percent over 10 seconds.

Traits

Druid health regen changed from 40 to 45.

Light attack speed bonus changed from 15/25/35 percent to 15/35/55 percent.

Ocean mana regeneration per four seconds changed from 15/30/60 to 10/30/60.

Shadow bonus damage changed from 60/140 percent to 65/150 percent.

Champion balance

Image via Riot Games

Tier 1

Vayne health changed from 500 to 550.

Vayne ability damage (percentage of max health) changed from 9/12/15 percent to 10/13/16 percent.

Warwick mana changed from 50/150 to 50/125.

Warwick ability damage: 200/450/700 to 200/500/800.

Tier 2

Jax health changed from 650 to 700.

Jax attack damage changed from 50 to 55.

Malzahar’s minion attack damage changed from 30/60/90 to 40/70/100.

Neeko total mana changed from 80 to 60.

Senna ability ally damage changed from 15/30/55 to 15/40/65.

Skarner shield bonus attack speed changed from 30/65/100 percent to 50/75/100 percent.

Syndra total mana changed from 80 to 65.

Varus ability damage changed from 225/450/675 to 225/450/800.

Tier 3

Aatrox health changed from 700 to 800.

Aatrox ability damage changed from 250/500/1,000 to 300/600/1,200.

Azir spell damage changed from 125/250/375 to 150/275/450.

Nocturne attack speed changed from 0.75 to 0.7.

Nocturne attack damage changed from 60 to 55.

Qiyana stun duration changed from 3/4/5 to 2.5/3.5/4.5.

Qiyana ability damage changed from 300/500/700 to 300/500/900.

Sivir ability duration changed from seven seconds to five seconds.

Tier 4

Annie’s Tibbers attack damage changed from 150/300/1,000 to 125/350/1,500.

Twitch ability attack damage ratio changed from 125/150/300 percent to 130/160/300 percent.

Tier 5

Amumu stun duration changed from 2/2/2 to 1.5/2/5.

Amumu ability damage changed from 150/250/1,337 to 100/200/1,337.

Amumu mana changed from 50/125 to 75/150.

Master Yi ability bonus damage changed from 50/75/500 to 75/100/500.

Nami ability damage changed from 150/250/350 to 100/200/300.

Bug fixes