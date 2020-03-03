Teamfight Tactics Mobile: Patch notes and updates

Riot Games is finally adding the finishing touches to Teamfight Tactics Mobile and is preparing to launch to the Android and iOS platforms after the release of Galaxies, the autobattler’s third set. It’s coming complete with crossplay and shared account progression.

This means that any Little Legends or arenas that you’ve unlocked on PC will also be available for use on TFT Mobile, as long as you’ve logged in with your Riot account on your mobile device.

The PC and mobile versions of the game will share the same updates, patches, and ranked progression. The two games will be interchangeable in the future.

There are a few specific patch notes ahead of the game’s release. Here’s the full list.