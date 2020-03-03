Teamfight Tactics Mobile: Patch notes and updates

Riot Games is finally adding the finishing touches to Teamfight Tactics Mobile and is preparing to launch to the Android and iOS platforms after the release of Galaxies, the autobattler’s third set. It’s coming complete with crossplay and shared account progression.
This means that any Little Legends or arenas that you’ve unlocked on PC will also be available for use on TFT Mobile, as long as you’ve logged in with your Riot account on your mobile device.
The PC and mobile versions of the game will share the same updates, patches, and ranked progression. The two games will be interchangeable in the future.
There are a few specific patch notes ahead of the game’s release. Here’s the full list.
- For the upcoming release of TFT Mobile, Riot has been hard at work to ensure a great game experience and stable service. As a result, TFT Mobile won’t be launching with a full store just yet. The devs will be looking to roll that out within the next few patches, instead.
- The TFT Galaxies Pass+ will be available for purchase during the initial rollout of TFT Mobile globally. Players will get the same rewards, missions, and XP as PC, and progression will be kept across platforms.
- The free TFT Galaxies Pass will also be active for any players, and progression will be stored for future pass purchases.
- Riot will be rolling out pass purchasing region-by-region to make sure everything’s stable. All progress will be tracked from the time the pass is active, which is close to but not exactly the same time Galaxies goes live.
- If you’re desperate to buy the new Little Legends now, you can purchase them on League’s PC Client. They will then be available to use when the mobile version is live. Make sure to open any eggs you get on PC, though, before going back to your phone.