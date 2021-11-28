Items play an integral role within Teamfight Tactics, increasing the offensive and defensive stats of champions and carriers.

With every TFT set, champions and mechanics change. Set Six introduced Hextech Augment effects, offering players a range of abilities from trait boosts and shielding, to attack damage and ability power stat increases. Though there are over 100 possible effects, certain TFT items stand out from the pack. Offensive items empower carriers, while defensive items help tanks protect the backline carriers.

Top offensive TFT items don’t synergize with every Set Six champion, though, and the same goes for utility and defensive items. No S-tier item will turn any Set Six champion into a top carry. There has to be synergy between the items and the champions.

Here are the best Set Six TFT items, ranked. The categories are based on synergies with top-performing champions, raw strength, and flexibility.

S-tier Set Six TFT items

S-tier TFT items are the best of the best, often listed as best-in-slot on multiple Set Six champions.

Infinity Edge

Jewled Gauntlet

Blue Buff

Sunfire Cape

Ionic Spark

Warmog’s Hammer

Hand of Justice

Runaan’s Hurricane

The Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge combo in TFT Set Six is a powerful combination, especially when equipped on champions like Lux, Fiora, and Jhin. Infinity Edge increases critical strike chance and a small amount of crit damage, while Jeweled Gauntlet increases critical strike damage and ability power.

Most attack damage carriers will also use Infinity Edge but not Jeweled Gauntlet. And there are times when the combo isn’t best-in-slot for a specific champion, like Katarina. The Sinister Blade is better equipped with an Ionic Spark, reducing magic resistance for enemies within two Hexes, and a Hand of Justice for extra attack damage/ability power or healing.

Sunfire Cape is a solid early-game defensive item that can assist with win-streaking. Warmog’s Armor boosts a champion’s health, ideal on tank champions like Dr. Mundo and Braum. Runaan’s Hurricane ranks on the S tier because it increases attack damage and attack speed, in conjunction with shooting an extra bolt at a nearby enemy—ideal on carriers like Yone and Urgot.

Blue Buff increases mana for Set Six champions that have a low mana cap, allowing them to cast more often. Set Six champions that work best with Blue Buff are Akali, Lux, and sometimes on Malzahar.

A-tier TFT Set Six items

A-tier TFT items are strong and flexible. These items are often solid substitutes for best-in-slot and work well on specific champions depending on the patch meta.

Morellonomicon

Bramble Vest

Giant Slayer

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Last Whisper

Redemption

Shroud of Stilness

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Quicksilver

Hextech Gunblade

Zephyr

A wide variety of items are listed at A-tier, but that doesn’t mean they are all good at every stage of a game. Zephyr and Shroud of Stillness, for example, are two of the best TFT endgame items used to slow down an opponent to give your comp an advantage over theirs when fighting for a top-four spot within a lobby.

Tanks play an important role in defending carriers, and Set Six has a good amount of decent beefy champions for the frontline. Items like Gargoyle Stoneplate and Bramble Vest provide a solid defense on champions like Leona, Dr. Mundo, Jayce, and Vex. Redemption on these beefy tanks can also protect nearby allies like your frontline melee carriers or backline units when your tanks are moved to the back against an Assassin comp.

Set Six contains a large amount of crowd control, boosting Quicksilver from a B-tier to an A-tier item, especially on melee carriers like Yone, Akali, Kai’Sa, and Fiora. Giant Slayer is a solid choice against comps that have a stacked frontline with massive amounts of health. And Guinsoo’s Rageblade increases the attack speed of ranged carriers during the early stages of a game, ideally placed on late-game carries like Jinx or Urgot.

Hextech Gunblade is a healing item on a carry that also provides attack damage and ability power. It typically shifts between A and B-tiers, slotting nicely onto Set Six TFT champions like Akali, Katarina, and Miss Fortune. Morellonomicon often goes on secondary carriers like Ekko and Lissandra, burning multiple targets over time. Rabadon’s Deathcap is strong on AP carry’s like Lux or Akali, and Last Whisper reduces armor upon a critical hit, best placed on Ezreal, Jhin, and Urgot.

B-tier Set Six TFT items

TFT B-tier selections are often utility items and ones that work only on a small percentage of select champions. The meta can also drop an item down to B-tier.

Chalice of Power

Zeke’s Herald

Banshee’s Claw

Dragon’s Claw

Frozen Heart

Thieves Gloves

Zz’Rot Portal

Archangel’s Staff

Guardian Angel

Spatula

Underestimating TFT B-tier items can lead to a build without a proper secondary carry or falling short by not building a utility item that can improve a board state during the early and mid stages of a game.

Banshee’s Claw and Dragon’s Claw are defensive items that greatly improve a frontline. Zz’Rot Portal taunts enemies within four Hexes, ideal against Assassins, while also generating a Voidspawn upon the unit holding Zz’Rot Portal being eliminated.

Thieves Gloves and Guardian Angel are slightly weaker in Set Six but still strong enough to make the B-tier under the right circumstances. Frozen Heart is a late-game item best put on Assassins or a frontline tank in order to slow down an opponent’s carry. Archangel’s Staff remains a B-tier item in TFT Set Six, best used on AP secondary carriers like Seraphine and Heimerdinger.

Utility items like Chalice of Power and Zeke’s Herald don’t slot into any specific Set Six build. These two TFT items are meant to improve a comp throughout every stage of a game. Both empower carriers and secondary carriers, but can also make your carry’s an easy target due to limited positioning options.

C-tier TFT Set Six items

C-tier items aren’t necessarily bad, they just don’t work as well within the meta. There are a total of four C-tier items. Some are plausible substitutes for higher-tier items, while others just don’t give the performance boost needed to become competitive within the Set Six meta at the time of writing.

Deathblade

Titan’s Resolve

Spear of Shojin

Blood Thirster

Deathblade works specifically well on a champion that uses attack damage, but it’s limited since it only produces extra damage, bumping Deathblade from B to C tier in Set Six. Blood Thirster can improve a melee carry by providing health, but Hand of Justice is a much better option.

Spear of Shojin can substitute for Blue Buff, and Titan’s Resolve can fill in as an option via champions like Cho’Gath and Urgot.

D-tier Set Six TFT items

Since the launch of TFT, the balance team has stayed on top of underperforming items, preventing them from becoming an F-tier, unusable item, no matter the meta. D-tier items are often passed over for a better combination of components but can still benefit a build if left with no other options.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Rapid Firecannon

Statikk Shiv

Falling from B-tier is Rapid Firecannon, an item that used to work well with Assassin and melee carriers. In a pinch, RFC can work on Yone. Ranged comps that contain a large number of units on the backline can benefit from Locket of the Iron Solari, but it also locks them in and makes them easy targets to pick off.

Statikk Shiv has always floated around the D and C-tier rank, unable to find a home within TFT Set Six.