Teamfight Tactics celebrates one-year anniversary with Pengu birthday-hat giveaway

Riot Games is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Teamfight Tactics today with a free Little Legends giveaway during the TFT 10.14 patch.

Riot first released TFT one year ago, making today the official birthday of Pengu, the sword-wielding and dabbing penguin. As a way to celebrate Pengu’s birthday and the one-year anniversary, Riot is giving away a birthday-hat wearing Pengu to anyone who plays a game of TFT during Patch 10.14.

One year ago we started on a journey with a sword-wielding penguin and all of you.



To celebrate, we're giving away this birthday-hat wearing monster to anyone that plays a game of TFT during patch 10.14.



The Featherknight Pengu was one of the original Little Legends in TFT when the autobattler officially launched a year ago. He was joined by Silverwing, Furyhorn, Runespirit, Hauntling, and Molediver. Now, the dabbing Pengu has over 24 Little Legends buddies available in TFT with each featuring numerous skins from one-star to three-star rarity.

The number of Little Legends has increased over the past year, but so has the game itself. On March 19, TFT launched on mobile. And later this year, Riot will feature the first Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship, a major tournament that contains a number of qualifiers leading up to the main event.

To say that TFT has grown exponentially over the last year is an understatement. It’s a good birthday for Pengu and players can’t wait to see what will take place in the year to come.

Players will need to compete in at least one game during the two-week span from Patch 10.14 to 10.15 to receive the free birthday-hat Pengu. Those who don’t will miss out on acquiring the unique Little Legend in TFT.