Set 5 TFT Patch 11.14: Full notes and updates

Reckoning is drawing to a close with the final Set Five patch, showcasing significant buffs and nerfs that should create a healthy meta until Teamfight Tactics Dawn of Hope is released.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on July 8, Patch 11.14 contains five big changes and several minor tweaks that should contribute to a balanced meta. No shenanigans from the team are scheduled with the final Reckoning patch due to TFT competitive qualifiers taking place. A stable meta also provides an opportunity for tacticians seeking to improve their ladder rankings.

From a buff to Legionnaire and Volibear to Yasuo and Ivern nerfs, here are the final TFT Set Five 11.14 patch notes.

Set Five Reckoning traits

A total of three TFT traits received balanced adjustments, highlighting an increase in attack speed for Legionnaire.

Legionnaire: Attack speed increased from 25/60/110/195 to 25/65/120/200 percent

Skirmisher: Attack damage per second increased from 3/6/10 to 3/6/12

Spellweaver: Base ability power buffed from 20/50/80 to 25/55/90

Set Five Reckoning champions

A total of 11 champions were hit with nerfs and buffs. Three-star Yasuo is scheduled to get hit with two nerfs while buffs to Sett could return him to the meta as a secondary carry. Ivern is slated to lose some HP and Garen is getting hit with another dose of nerfs to his shield.

One-cost

Gragas: Drunken rage damage reduction nerfed from 40/50/60 to 35/45/60 percent

Two-cost

Brand: Health increased to 600, from 550

Sett: Health increased from 700 to 750

Sett: Haymaker attack damage scaling increased from 160/180/200 to 170/185/200 percent

Three-cost

Nocturne: Health increased from 600 to 650

Yasuo: Burning blade damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650

Yasuo: Burning blade on hit damage reduced from 25/35/70 to 25/35/65

Four-cost

Ivern: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950

Ivern: Daisy’s health reduced from 1500/2500/10000 to 1500/2400/10000

Rell: Maximum mana nerf from 80/140 to 80/150

Five-cost

Garen: God-Lion’s justice shield reduced from 40/50/200 to 35/45/200 percent

Garen: God-Lion’s justice shield duration reduced from five to four seconds

Volibear: Doombringer damage buffed from 150/250/2000 to 150/300/5000

Volibear: Doombringer stun duration increased from 2.5/3/10 to 2.5/3.5/10 seconds

Darius: God-Wolf’s carnage attack damage scaling increased from 180/220/2000 to 200/225/2000

Viego: Sovereign’s domination damage per second nerfed from 200/300/1500 to 180/300/1500

TFT gameplay

Tacticians may notice an increase in five-cost champion size when three-starred in TFT Patch 11.14, representing their extreme power levels as giants on the board. Mobile players will be able to see their device’s battery level with the release of 11.14, along with an item icon and title for full items via the Armory tooltip.

Hyperroll

Hyperroll tacticians won’t get a hard reset with the launch of Reckoning: Dawn of Hope on July 21. Players will instead drop to the bottom of the color rank they’re in at the time of the soft reset. Emote rewards are available to earn prior to Patch 11.15 for tacticians who reach the Blue, Purple, or Hyper tier. Ranked rewards are scheduled to release in TFT Patch 11.16 on Aug. 11.

Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes updates

The Set Five midset updates will be uploaded to the PBE servers on July 7. A full launch on the live TFT servers is scheduled to take place on July 21.

Bug fixes