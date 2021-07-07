Set 5 TFT Patch 11.14: Full notes and updates

Reckoning is drawing to a close with the final Set Five patch, showcasing significant buffs and nerfs that should create a healthy meta until Teamfight Tactics Dawn of Hope is released.
Scheduled to hit the live servers on July 8, Patch 11.14 contains five big changes and several minor tweaks that should contribute to a balanced meta. No shenanigans from the team are scheduled with the final Reckoning patch due to TFT competitive qualifiers taking place. A stable meta also provides an opportunity for tacticians seeking to improve their ladder rankings.
From a buff to Legionnaire and Volibear to Yasuo and Ivern nerfs, here are the final TFT Set Five 11.14 patch notes.
Set Five Reckoning traits
A total of three TFT traits received balanced adjustments, highlighting an increase in attack speed for Legionnaire.
- Legionnaire: Attack speed increased from 25/60/110/195 to 25/65/120/200 percent
- Skirmisher: Attack damage per second increased from 3/6/10 to 3/6/12
- Spellweaver: Base ability power buffed from 20/50/80 to 25/55/90
Set Five Reckoning champions
A total of 11 champions were hit with nerfs and buffs. Three-star Yasuo is scheduled to get hit with two nerfs while buffs to Sett could return him to the meta as a secondary carry. Ivern is slated to lose some HP and Garen is getting hit with another dose of nerfs to his shield.
One-cost
- Gragas: Drunken rage damage reduction nerfed from 40/50/60 to 35/45/60 percent
Two-cost
- Brand: Health increased to 600, from 550
- Sett: Health increased from 700 to 750
- Sett: Haymaker attack damage scaling increased from 160/180/200 to 170/185/200 percent
Three-cost
- Nocturne: Health increased from 600 to 650
- Yasuo: Burning blade damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650
- Yasuo: Burning blade on hit damage reduced from 25/35/70 to 25/35/65
Four-cost
- Ivern: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950
- Ivern: Daisy’s health reduced from 1500/2500/10000 to 1500/2400/10000
- Rell: Maximum mana nerf from 80/140 to 80/150
Five-cost
- Garen: God-Lion’s justice shield reduced from 40/50/200 to 35/45/200 percent
- Garen: God-Lion’s justice shield duration reduced from five to four seconds
- Volibear: Doombringer damage buffed from 150/250/2000 to 150/300/5000
- Volibear: Doombringer stun duration increased from 2.5/3/10 to 2.5/3.5/10 seconds
- Darius: God-Wolf’s carnage attack damage scaling increased from 180/220/2000 to 200/225/2000
- Viego: Sovereign’s domination damage per second nerfed from 200/300/1500 to 180/300/1500
TFT gameplay
Tacticians may notice an increase in five-cost champion size when three-starred in TFT Patch 11.14, representing their extreme power levels as giants on the board. Mobile players will be able to see their device’s battery level with the release of 11.14, along with an item icon and title for full items via the Armory tooltip.
Hyperroll
Hyperroll tacticians won’t get a hard reset with the launch of Reckoning: Dawn of Hope on July 21. Players will instead drop to the bottom of the color rank they’re in at the time of the soft reset. Emote rewards are available to earn prior to Patch 11.15 for tacticians who reach the Blue, Purple, or Hyper tier. Ranked rewards are scheduled to release in TFT Patch 11.16 on Aug. 11.
Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes updates
The Set Five midset updates will be uploaded to the PBE servers on July 7. A full launch on the live TFT servers is scheduled to take place on July 21.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where if a player had Hellion active and they corrupted an enemy with Viego, that unit would always spawn a Doppelhellion of itself on death even if it wasn’t a Hellion.
- Nunu no longer plays through the consume animation on units with Trap Claw spell shields (despite dealing no damage due to the spell shield.)
- Double Rainbow Lux can no longer deal the bonus magic damage from her ability more than once in a single cast if she reaches high enough attack speed.
- Lux’s bonus magic damage from her ability is now properly blocked by Trap Claw.
- Fixed an issue where Trundle could drop below zero maximum health when his subjugate buff ended and become unkillable for the remainder of combat. Now, if Trundle were to drop below zero maximum health, he will die instead.
- Fixed an issue where Kalista would sometimes stop auto-attacking.