Senna, Lucian set to receive buffs in TFT Patch 10.4

Teamfight Tactics’ next patch is just around the corner, and Riot Games has given fans of the autobattler a sneak peek at what’s in store for the next update. Lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer shared an assortment of changes coming to the game in preparation for the third TFT set today.

A number of champions are in for some changes, including Senna and Lucian. In the traits department, both Poison and Crystal are getting nerfed, while Glacial is receiving a slight rework with a new effect.

Here are the full set of changes included with the Patch 10.4 preview.

Traits

Crystal (2/4): Maximum damage taken increased from 100/60 to 110/60.

Glacial (2/4/6): Chance to freeze changed from 20/35/50 percent to flat 25 percen. New effect: On Freeze, deal 75/150/350 damage.

Poison (3): Maximum mana decreased from 50 percent to 33 percent.

Champions

One-tier units

Ornn: Spell damage increased from 100/200/300 to 125/250/450.

Taliyah: Mana reduced from 50/80 to 30/80.

Two-tier units

Senna: Ally bonus damage increased from 15/40/65 to 20/45/70.

Three-tier units

Azir: Mana decreased from 75/100 to 50/100.

Nocturne: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8.

Four-tier units

Olaf: HP increased from 750 to 850. Spell bonus attack speed increased from 100/150/450 percent to 125/150/450 percent.

Lucian: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 0.3/0.4/0.5 to flat 0.5.

Five-tier units

Singed: Spell damage increased from 150/300/2000 to 225/300/2000.

Taric: Invulnerability duration changed from 3/3/5 to 2.5/2.5/8.

Zed: Attack speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1.

Quality-of-life changes

Players can mouse over stage tracker to see all the opponents they have faced during the match.

Red buff tooltip accurately describes partial healing reduction.

Olaf’s spell now properly cleanses him of and makes him immune to all attack speed debuffs.