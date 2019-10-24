Riot tweaks a number of units’ base stats in today’s Teamfight Tactics PBE update

Teamfight Tactics devs are looking to fine tune the autobattler prior to Set Two’s early November launch. Today’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) update balances out the meta by buffing or nerfing a number of champions’ base stats.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer updated the PBE logs on the Dev Corner today, supporting Riot’s effort to “make sure everyone is aware of all the systemic changes.”

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Today’s PBE updates. Thank you to everyone who has been playing and giving feedback despite the Health Bar bug. It’s been super valuable to us. Reminder these go live when PBE redeploys this afternoon.

Here are all of the PBE changes going live later today.

Balance changes

Kindred Attack Speed decreased from 0.8 to 0.75.

Sion Armor increased from 30 to 35.

Annie Tibbers health increased from 2,000 to 2,200.

Annie Tibbers Armor increased from 30 to 40.

Ashe health decreased from 600 to 550.

Ashe AD scaling changed from 40/60/80 percent to 40/45/50 percent.

Olaf Attack Speed increased from 0.8 to 0.85.

Twitch Attack Speed decreased from 0.8 to 0.75.

Yorick Ghouls changed from 1/2/4 to 2/3/4.

Yorick Ghoul health changed from 1,000/1,500/2,000 to 800/1,400/2,000.

Singed Magic Resist decreased from 100 to 20.

Taric health decreased from 950 to 900.

Taric Armor decreased from 75 to 60.

Taric invulnerability duration changed from 3/4/5 to 3/3/3.

Cloud Trait changed from 25/40/60 percent to 20/35/50 percent.

Cloud Hex changed from 30 percent dodge chance to 20 percent dodge chance.

Level Eight Tier Drop Chances adjusted from 15/20/35/22/8 to 15/20/35/24/6.

Bugs

Yasuo properly stays on the target he ults.

Malzahar Minion Armor increased from one to 20.

Malzahar Minion Magic Resist increased from zero to 20.

Yorick Ghoul Armor increased from one to 30.

Yorick Ghoul Magic Resist increased from zero to 20.

Fixed various spells that didn’t function with Mage’s Cap.

TFT Set Two: Rise of the Elements is scheduled to hit the live servers in early November.