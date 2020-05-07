Riot teases new Little Legend coming in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.12

Teamfight Tactics players will have some new friends joining them on the Convergence soon.

Riot previewed one adorable Little Legends species in today’s mid-set update. Patch 10.12 will introduce a second “act,” with fresh content and three new Little Legends.

Image via Riot Games

While TFT devs are “not sharing much today,” the sneak peek shows concept art for a big-eared cutie that seemingly blends elements from a monkey and bird. The Little Legend has large ears and wings, as well as a feathery tail. And as the Little Legend levels up, more plumage grows as it takes flight.

Players can expect two more Little Legends, though art for those has yet to be revealed.

The second act will also introduce a new Galaxies Pass and Pass+. While the Galaxies Pass will be a free progression, the purchasable Pass+ will offer better rewards. Players can expect a new arena, emotes, booms, and Little Legends.

Since TFT is running under Patch 10.9 right now, players still have to wait a bit before getting their hands on new content. Patch 10.12 will likely go live sometime in early June.