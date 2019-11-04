Riot reveals Rise of the Elements Teamfight Tactics rewards pass

Riot Games has unveiled the upcoming Rise of the Elements Teamfight Tactics reward pass heading into the start of the 2020 League of Legends preseason.

In the new pass, players will be able to unlock four new arena skin chromas based off of the various elements that will be featured in the game mode. Riot has also confirmed that there won’t be any summoner icons in this pass because “they’ve seen the memes.” This should be good news for TFT players since previous passes have had too many icons to count.

Additionally, players will receive two Little Legends eggs—one from set one and another egg that will be a set one-three rare egg. These rewards should help incentivize some of the game mode’s faithful players to grind out levels for these nice rewards.

Blake “Beernana” Edwards also revealed that this pass will be staying up for the entirety of the Rise of the Elements set. Previous passes have had strict time restrictions placed on them, which meant that some people weren’t able to unlock a good amount of the rewards.

Riot is also making some changes to TFT missions, with some weeks having fewer, larger missions that will require a bit more time and effort. These big missions will stay up for a whole week, which should give players enough time to complete them.

This is Riot’s attempt to stay flexible with TFT’s reward system. But if these changes aren’t well-received, the company might revert back to the old system in the future.