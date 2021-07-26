Riot reveals EU Reckoning qualifier dates for TFT Set 5/5.5 Worlds

Riot Games has officially announced the European qualifier dates for Teamfight Tactics, in which tacticians will compete for a chance to play at the World Championship.

A total of 64 TFT players qualified for the EU Reckoning Championship via Ranked ladder snapshots. The qualifiers are split into two-weekend tournaments, with the first taking place from July 31 to Aug. 1. Only 12 EU tacticians will advance to the second qualifier, scheduled from Aug. 14 to 15.

The first European TFT Reckoning qualifier will contain a total of 12 rounds. Points are earned based on lobby placements, with the top 16 tacticians advancing to the second Reckoning qualifier. The main broadcast will cover the Aug. 14 to 15 Reckoning qualifier, featured on the official Riot Twitch channel and other local broadcast partners.

Competition for the second TFT European Reckoning qualifier will start at 6:30am CT.

Here are the 64 tacticians who qualified to compete in the EU Reckoning qualifiers:

Turkey: Overrated

Turkey: Rubic

Turkey: Darkest1903

Turkey: Ginggg

Turkey: Westblud

Turkey: FB Arat

Turkey: Expe8udoh

Turkey: Ebcimusprime

Turkey: Cynar

Trukey: Uthenera

Greece: Arrogante

Greece: ForChr1stSake

Greece: Infernixx

Czech: Thrae

Italy: Matt1926

Italy: Luque

Italy: TWTV Rykomastery

Italy: Swellertiger

Italy: Balotelli777

Italy: AceofSpadesITA

Spain: VGIA T4npop

Spain: Neo 2

Spain: TL AKAWonder

Spain: 215226

Spain: VGIA Guillosko

Spain: Dalesom

Andorra: BG181818BG

Poland: Aki

Poland: FBT Fr3sh

Poland: DV1 Shircane

Poland: Ano Lelouch

Poland: Zbrojson

Belgium: TMS Ackk

Hungary: Chinese Superbot

France: Shadow Faellan

France: Lil Aware

France: KC Double61

France: KalFlo

France: Magarky

France: SLV Voltariux

France: Izi Lyyyress

Fance: Grizi Pasdebol

France: Nes Qetzer

France: Lil Brank

Germany: Salvyyy

Germany: LeduckTFT

Germany: Gluteus Maximus

Germany: Phinphinthao

Germany: Sologesang

Serbia: Blaznavac

Isreal: YT Moshiek TFT

Sweden: Skipaeus

Sweden: TTV Al3xem

United Kingdom: Sharpeyx

United Kingdom: W29F

United Kingdom: Big Brain Player

Norway: Boocy

Belarus: Dualityy

Finland: Ukkkkko

Russia: Deis1k

Russia: Zupahero

Russia: LittleZiggs

Netherlands: G on Line 5

The European Reckoning qualifiers begin on July 31 and run to Aug. 1. No broadcast will be available but individual players will likely stream the competition. Round two of the road to TFT Worlds will take place from Aug. 14 to 15 and will have an official broadcast of the final five rounds, with a total of four EU players advancing to the TFT Reckoning World Championship.