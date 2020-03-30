Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7

The Galaxy mechanic is almost here.

Lead game designer Riot Mortdog gave fans a rundown of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.7 today, days ahead of its release on April 1.

The patch introduces the Galaxies set mechanic, giving players a 45-percent chance to experience a space-themed variation of TFT. When players load up the game, they’ll join either a normal, a Neekoverse, a Lilac Nebula, or a Medium Legends Galaxy.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7.

Galaxies

The Neekoverse

  • All players receive two free copies of Neeko’s Help at the start of the game.

Lilac Nebula

  • The first carousel contains four cost units.

System changes

  • Level eight drop rates: from 13/20/35/35/7 to 14/20/35/25/6
  • Special Carousels occur less often now.
  • The rules for which items stay on champion combine now prioritize items on the board.
  • Removed the additional five seconds per phase for the start of the set.

Trait changes – reworks

Dark Star

  • When a Dark Star champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain Attack Damage and Spell Powers.
  • (3) +25 Attack Damage and Spell Power
  • (6) +35 Attack Damage and Spell Power

Mana-Reaver

  • (2) Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spellcast by 40 percent.

Trait changes – balance

  • Blademaster: 30 percent/55 percent to 30 percent/60 percent chance for two bonus attacks.
  • Brawler: 300/750 to 300/700 bonus HP
  • Chrono: 15 percent/35 percent/65 percent to 15 percent/35 percent/ 75 percent bonus AS every four seconds.
  • Mystic: 30/120 to 35/105 MR to team
  • Sniper: 12 percent to 15 percent bonus damage per hex

Champion changes – one cost

  • Caitlyn: 1.5 seconds to 1.1 seconds cast time. Now resumes attacking more quickly after using spell.
  • Xayah: 0.75 to 0.7 attack speed
  • Ziggs: 0/40 to 0/45 mana
  • Zoe: 90/120 to 70/100 mana, 150/225/300 to 150/225/400 spell damage

Champion changes – two cost

  • Darius: 650 to 750 HP
  • Xin Zhao 0/50 to 0/60 mana, 175/250/350 to 200/275/375 spell damage

Champion changes – three cost

  • Ezreal: 60/120 to 50/1250 mana, 250/350/700 to 200/300/600 spell damage
  • Kassadin: 0/40 to 0/80 mana
  • Shaco: 250/325/450 percent to 250/325/400 percent spell damage, converted: 206/483/1,201 to 206/483/1,068

Champion changes – four cost

  • Soraka: 50/150 to 50/125 mana, 300/450/2,000 to 250/500/2,000 spell healing
  • Vel’Koz: 0/80 to 0/70 mana
  • Wukong: 850 to 950 HP

Champion changes – five cost

  • Aurelion Sol: 120/175/750 to 100/150/750 spell damage, target selection is now random instead of weighted random.
  • Ekko: 250/450/2,000 to 225/400/2,000 spell damage
  • Gangplank: 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 650/850/9,001 to 450/600/9,001 spell damage
  • Lulu: 0.85 to 0.8 attack speed
  • Miss Fortune: 1.1 to 1.0 attack speed, 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 70/90/999 percent to 60/80/999 percent spell damage

Item changes – balance

  • Morellonomicon: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds
  • Red Buff: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds
  • Statikk Shiv: 75 to 80 damage per bounce
  • Warmog’s Armor: Four percent to five percent missing HP regen/second

Other changes

  • Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, Xin Zhao, and Ekko’s attacks performed as a part of their spell can now trigger the effects of Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.
  • Champions now celebrate when they are victorious in combat.
  • Graves’ splash art has been updated to match his in-game model more closely.

Bug fixes

  • Hand of Justice healing no longer scales with AP.
  • Rebel Shield no longer scales with AP.
  • Celestial Healing no longer scales with AP.
  • Lucian’s Relentless Pursuit now properly counts as an attack for the purposes of the Blaster Trait.
  • Fixed an issue where Miss Fortune would sometimes not turn during Bullet Time if there were no enemies being hit by her cone.
  • Aurelion Sol now works properly after GA triggers.
  • Clarified Shaco’s spell tooltip: the ability causes a critical hit on top of the spell’s bonus damage.
  • Updated Zoe’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
  • Updated Poppy’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
  • Hextech Gunblade now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.
  • Celestrial bonus now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.
  • Space Pirates no longer generate gold from attempting to deal lethal damage to Fiora invulnerable.