Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7

The Galaxy mechanic is almost here.

Lead game designer Riot Mortdog gave fans a rundown of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.7 today, days ahead of its release on April 1.

The patch introduces the Galaxies set mechanic, giving players a 45-percent chance to experience a space-themed variation of TFT. When players load up the game, they’ll join either a normal, a Neekoverse, a Lilac Nebula, or a Medium Legends Galaxy.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7.

Galaxies

The Neekoverse

All players receive two free copies of Neeko’s Help at the start of the game.

Lilac Nebula

The first carousel contains four cost units.

System changes

Level eight drop rates: from 13/20/35/35/7 to 14/20/35/25/6

Special Carousels occur less often now.

The rules for which items stay on champion combine now prioritize items on the board.

Removed the additional five seconds per phase for the start of the set.

Trait changes – reworks

Dark Star

When a Dark Star champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain Attack Damage and Spell Powers.

(3) +25 Attack Damage and Spell Power

(6) +35 Attack Damage and Spell Power

Mana-Reaver

(2) Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spellcast by 40 percent.

Trait changes – balance

Blademaster: 30 percent/55 percent to 30 percent/60 percent chance for two bonus attacks.

Brawler: 300/750 to 300/700 bonus HP

Chrono: 15 percent/35 percent/65 percent to 15 percent/35 percent/ 75 percent bonus AS every four seconds.

Mystic: 30/120 to 35/105 MR to team

Sniper: 12 percent to 15 percent bonus damage per hex

Champion changes – one cost

Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn: 1.5 seconds to 1.1 seconds cast time. Now resumes attacking more quickly after using spell.

Xayah: 0.75 to 0.7 attack speed

Ziggs: 0/40 to 0/45 mana

Zoe: 90/120 to 70/100 mana, 150/225/300 to 150/225/400 spell damage

Champion changes – two cost

Image via Riot Games

Darius: 650 to 750 HP

Xin Zhao 0/50 to 0/60 mana, 175/250/350 to 200/275/375 spell damage

Champion changes – three cost

Image via Riot Games

Ezreal: 60/120 to 50/1250 mana, 250/350/700 to 200/300/600 spell damage

Kassadin: 0/40 to 0/80 mana

Shaco: 250/325/450 percent to 250/325/400 percent spell damage, converted: 206/483/1,201 to 206/483/1,068

Champion changes – four cost

Image via Riot Games

Soraka: 50/150 to 50/125 mana, 300/450/2,000 to 250/500/2,000 spell healing

Vel’Koz: 0/80 to 0/70 mana

Wukong: 850 to 950 HP

Champion changes – five cost

Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol: 120/175/750 to 100/150/750 spell damage, target selection is now random instead of weighted random.

Ekko: 250/450/2,000 to 225/400/2,000 spell damage

Gangplank: 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 650/850/9,001 to 450/600/9,001 spell damage

Lulu: 0.85 to 0.8 attack speed

Miss Fortune: 1.1 to 1.0 attack speed, 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 70/90/999 percent to 60/80/999 percent spell damage

Item changes – balance

Morellonomicon: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds

Red Buff: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds

Statikk Shiv: 75 to 80 damage per bounce

Warmog’s Armor: Four percent to five percent missing HP regen/second

Other changes

Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, Xin Zhao, and Ekko’s attacks performed as a part of their spell can now trigger the effects of Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.

Champions now celebrate when they are victorious in combat.

Graves’ splash art has been updated to match his in-game model more closely.

Bug fixes