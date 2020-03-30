Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7

Lead game designer Riot Mortdog gave fans a rundown of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.7 today, days ahead of its release on April 1.
The patch introduces the Galaxies set mechanic, giving players a 45-percent chance to experience a space-themed variation of TFT. When players load up the game, they’ll join either a normal, a Neekoverse, a Lilac Nebula, or a Medium Legends Galaxy.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7.
Galaxies
The Neekoverse
- All players receive two free copies of Neeko’s Help at the start of the game.
Lilac Nebula
- The first carousel contains four cost units.
System changes
- Level eight drop rates: from 13/20/35/35/7 to 14/20/35/25/6
- Special Carousels occur less often now.
- The rules for which items stay on champion combine now prioritize items on the board.
- Removed the additional five seconds per phase for the start of the set.
Trait changes – reworks
Dark Star
- When a Dark Star champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain Attack Damage and Spell Powers.
- (3) +25 Attack Damage and Spell Power
- (6) +35 Attack Damage and Spell Power
Mana-Reaver
- (2) Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spellcast by 40 percent.
Trait changes – balance
- Blademaster: 30 percent/55 percent to 30 percent/60 percent chance for two bonus attacks.
- Brawler: 300/750 to 300/700 bonus HP
- Chrono: 15 percent/35 percent/65 percent to 15 percent/35 percent/ 75 percent bonus AS every four seconds.
- Mystic: 30/120 to 35/105 MR to team
- Sniper: 12 percent to 15 percent bonus damage per hex
Champion changes – one cost
- Caitlyn: 1.5 seconds to 1.1 seconds cast time. Now resumes attacking more quickly after using spell.
- Xayah: 0.75 to 0.7 attack speed
- Ziggs: 0/40 to 0/45 mana
- Zoe: 90/120 to 70/100 mana, 150/225/300 to 150/225/400 spell damage
Champion changes – two cost
- Darius: 650 to 750 HP
- Xin Zhao 0/50 to 0/60 mana, 175/250/350 to 200/275/375 spell damage
Champion changes – three cost
- Ezreal: 60/120 to 50/1250 mana, 250/350/700 to 200/300/600 spell damage
- Kassadin: 0/40 to 0/80 mana
- Shaco: 250/325/450 percent to 250/325/400 percent spell damage, converted: 206/483/1,201 to 206/483/1,068
Champion changes – four cost
- Soraka: 50/150 to 50/125 mana, 300/450/2,000 to 250/500/2,000 spell healing
- Vel’Koz: 0/80 to 0/70 mana
- Wukong: 850 to 950 HP
Champion changes – five cost
- Aurelion Sol: 120/175/750 to 100/150/750 spell damage, target selection is now random instead of weighted random.
- Ekko: 250/450/2,000 to 225/400/2,000 spell damage
- Gangplank: 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 650/850/9,001 to 450/600/9,001 spell damage
- Lulu: 0.85 to 0.8 attack speed
- Miss Fortune: 1.1 to 1.0 attack speed, 50/150 to 75/175 mana, 70/90/999 percent to 60/80/999 percent spell damage
Item changes – balance
- Morellonomicon: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds
- Red Buff: 30 percent to 27 percent burn over 10 seconds
- Statikk Shiv: 75 to 80 damage per bounce
- Warmog’s Armor: Four percent to five percent missing HP regen/second
Other changes
- Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, Xin Zhao, and Ekko’s attacks performed as a part of their spell can now trigger the effects of Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.
- Champions now celebrate when they are victorious in combat.
- Graves’ splash art has been updated to match his in-game model more closely.
Bug fixes
- Hand of Justice healing no longer scales with AP.
- Rebel Shield no longer scales with AP.
- Celestial Healing no longer scales with AP.
- Lucian’s Relentless Pursuit now properly counts as an attack for the purposes of the Blaster Trait.
- Fixed an issue where Miss Fortune would sometimes not turn during Bullet Time if there were no enemies being hit by her cone.
- Aurelion Sol now works properly after GA triggers.
- Clarified Shaco’s spell tooltip: the ability causes a critical hit on top of the spell’s bonus damage.
- Updated Zoe’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
- Updated Poppy’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
- Hextech Gunblade now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.
- Celestrial bonus now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.
- Space Pirates no longer generate gold from attempting to deal lethal damage to Fiora invulnerable.