Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9

There's plenty in store for the next TFT patch.

Lead game designer Riot Mortdog gave fans a rundown of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.9, days ahead of its release on Wednesday, April 29.

The patch features two new Galaxies mechanics, an overhaul of the reroll system, traits changes, champion balances, and of course, bug fixes. It’s a big one, and it should shake up the metagame.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9.

New Galaxies

Treasure Trove

All minions and monsters drop a loot orb.

Star Cluster

One, two, and three cost units on carousels have two stars. Units on the second carousel, though, are all two-costs.



System changes

The reroll percentages were changed at the start of Galaxies (March 18).

Screengrab via Mortdog

In Patch 10.9, the reroll percentages have been changed again to the following:

Screengrab via Mortdog

Riot wasn’t comfortable with the level of consistency that players were rolling for three-star units.

The developers wanted to promote three-stars being viable, but according to Mort, Riot went overboard with the changes.

The latest changes will make three-staring one-costs more of an option, and two and three-costs a little harder to hit three-stars.

More system changes

Players can no longer sell units if doing so would cause an item to be deleted. This is to prevent accidental deletion of items.

Players can no longer loot orbs if their item bench is full.

Now all players drop at level one small orb in the first three PVE rounds. You will always get at least some gold at the start of the game, or a Neeko. This removes the four-item, zero gold start.



Trait changes – power reduction

Blademaster

30/60/100 percent to 30/55/100 percent chance to proc.

Blaster

3/6 to 3/5 bonus shots.

Brawler

300/700 to 350/650 HP.

Celestial

15/40/65 percent to 15/35/60 percent healing.

Cybernetic

350 and 35/750 and 75 to 350 and 35/700 and 70.

Dark Star

25/30/35 to 20/25/35 bonus AD and AP.

Infiltrator

50/80/125 percent to 50/75/120 percent AS.

Now refreshes at all levels.

Protector

20/30/45 percent to 25/30/40 percent shield.

Rebel

150/225/350 to 150/210/330 shield.

Damage unchanged.

Star Guardian

30/60 to 30/50 mana.

Sorcerer

20/45/80/125 to 20/40/75/120 spell power.

Vanguard

60/250 to 125/250 armor.

Trait changes – balance

Blademaster

Increased the spell of the bonus attacks.

Chrono

15/35/75 AS every 4 seconds to 15 percent AS every 8/4/2 seconds.

First tick happens at the start of combat.

Mech-Pilot

1800 to 1500 bnase HP.

No longer grants pilots mana on eject.

Starship

20 mana to 40 mana per second.

Valkyrie

50 percent to 40 percent HP threshold for crit.

Champion changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Fiora: 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/3 seconds stun duration.

Graves: 4/4/4/ to 3/4/5 second blind duration.

Kha’Zix: 175/250/400 to 200/275/500 spell damage.

Leona: 40/80/120 to 40/80/200 damage reduction.

Malphite: 40/45/50 percent to 40/45/60 HP shield at start.

Twisted Fate: 200/300/500 to 200/300/550 spell damage.

Ziggs: 250/325/550 to 300/400/700 spell damage.

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Annie: 600 to 700 HP.

Lucian: Will now target the nearest enemy with his double tap after dashing if the original target is dead.

Rakan: Farthest unit with 3 hexes to farthest unit within attack range +2 Hex.

All debuff to stuns on cleanse 100/1500/200 to 150/200/300 spell healing.

Yasuo: Highest item enemy to farthest unit within attack range +2 Hexes.

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi: 8/10/15 percent to 12/12/12 percent healing per second.

Rumble: 250/400/800 to 300/500/1000 spell damage.

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Jinx: 100/175/750 to 125/200/750 rocket damage.

Five-costs

Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol: 30/80 to 40/120 mana.

Gangplank: 75/175 to 100/175 mana, 1.0 to 0.3 seconds bomb time when “Faster Impact.”

Xerath: 350/350/2500 to 300/400/2500 spell damage, AOE damage is still half.

Item changes

Quicksilver: 15 to 10 second shield duration.

Bug fixes and other changes