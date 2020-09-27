Riot Mortdog reveals TFT Set 4 Patch 10.20 rundown

The first balance patch of Set Four Fates contains a large number of buffs.

Teamfight Tactics lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled today a number of light changes coming with Patch 10.20.

Scheduled to go live on Sept. 30, the TFT 10.20 patch contains a large number of “nudge” buffs applied towards one and two-cost champions. There’s also a Combat Recap upgrade taking place that will display defensive stats. A few items were adjusted, along with bug-fixes. And a system change reducing the number of four-cost champions available at level eight will take place to make rolling for those units a little harder to accomplish.

Here are the balance changes revealed by Mortdog in his 10.20 patch rundown on Twitch:

Item changes

Most of the item changes are light, with a slight nerf to Sunfire Cape and buffs to underused items. A bug-fix was also applied to double Jeweled Gauntlets that was increasing spell crits.

Luden’s Echo Damage increased from 180 to 200

Statikk Shiv Damage increased from 80 to 85

Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage increased from 80 to 85

Sunfire Cape Burn Damage Cadence changed from one to two seconds

Traits

Cultist has been a “very” strong trait to run in the early game, leading to a reduction in Galio’s stats with three Cultists. Mage, on the other hand, has been on the weak side, leading to buffs that will help the trait become a “more consistent” trait to play.

Cultist (3) Galio Attack Damage reduced from 150 to 125

Cultist (3) Galio Health reduced from 1,800 to 1,600

Dusk team Spell Power reduced from 20/20/50 to 20/20/40

Keeper Shield increased from 175/250/325 to 175/250/400

Mage Spell Power increased from 70/110/180 to 80/110/180

Spirit Attack Speed reduced from 35/90 to 35/80 percent

Fortune gold value increased and “all gold” drops removed at higher level losses. There is also a chance to acquire Spatulas from five or more losses.

One-cost champions

Nami has been one of the “weaker champions in the set,” in addition to Vayne. Buffs applied to these units, along with Diana and Lissandra, should “improve early game comps.”

Diana orbs increased to 4/5/6/10

Lissandra dagger damage increased to 350/450/600/900

Lissandra dagger secondary damage increased to 175/225/300/450

Nami prison stun increased to 2.5/3/4 seconds

Vayne attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.9

Two-cost champions

Similar to Diana and Lissandra, Aphelios during the early game has been weak, resulting in a turret duration adjustment. Buffs were applied to Annie to assist the Mage trait while also helping her perform as a strong frontline champion.

Annie Burst Shield Damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/350/450

Annie Burst Shield increased from 400/600/900 to 500/700/900

Jax Attack Speed increased from 0.65 to 075

Jax starting/total mana adjusted to 50/100

Aphelios Turret Duration changed to 7/8/9/11

Hecarim Spirit of Life Healing increased from 250/350/500 to 250/400/600

Three-cost champions

Jinx’s spell in the TFT 10.20 patch will become an “actual spell” as opposed to an auto-attack. The change will “likely feel like a nerf,” according to Mortdog, and “adjustments will get applied to Jinx later on if needed.” Veigar changes allow him to become a better carry, targeting the lowest current health unites instead of the lowest percent health. This change will target Ashe in a Brawl/Ashe comp, for example, according to Mortdog.

Xin Zhao total mana changed from 50 to 30

Yuumi Healing increased at three-star to 75 percent

Yuumi Attack Speed at three-star increased to 60 percent

Veigar will target the lowest current health instead of the lowest percent health.

Veigar Butterfly Blast Damage reduced at three-star from 1,150 to 1,000

Veigar Spell Power gain changed from 1/2/5 to 1/2/4

Four-cost champions

Riven has been strong since launch but the TFT team wants her to remain a strong champion, leading to adjustments only at three-cost. And the changes to Shen should help his “tankiness,” according to Mortdog.

Riven shield reduced at three-star to 750 from 1,000

Riven strike damage reduced from 180/250/1000 to 175/250/750

Riven wave damage reduced at three-star from 2,000 to 1,500

Shen armor increased from 50 to 60

Shen starting/total mana changed from 60/125 to 50/100

Shen dash shield and taunt duration changed from 4/4/4 to 4/4/8.

Five-cost champions

Only a few minor tweaks are getting applied towards five-cost units, including a “slight nerf” to Zilean and a few mana adjustments.

Lee Sin total mana changed from 50 to 40

Sett starting/total mana changed from 50/125 to 70/175

Yone total mana changed from 100 to 80

Zilean will no longer cast on himself but will target “other” Zileans

Balance changes that will take place in the TFT 10.20 patch are scheduled to go live on Sept. 30 and are playable on PBE now. Some adjustments are subject to change prior to the patch releasing.