Riot Mortdog reveals TFT Set 4 Chosen odds at launch

Lead Teamfight Tactics game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled the odds of a Chosen champion appearing at certain levels today.

Based on the level a player is at in TFT Set Four, there’s a percent chance associated with a Chosen champion of a certain cost appearing in that player’s shop. After being hounded by players since the launch of the next set on the PBE, Mortdog revealed those percentages today for when Fates goes live on Sept. 16.

Lots of people have been asking for the Chosen odds. Ideally we get these in game at some point, but until then, here's what's on PBE and will be going live. pic.twitter.com/GASIvmjriB — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 11, 2020

Until a player increases to level four during the early game stage, they’ll only see one-cost champions appear in their shop. Upon leveling to four, one-cost units drop to 40 percent while two-cost units are at 60 percent. At level five, the percent chance of rolling a one-star Chosen champion reduces to 20 percent and two-cost to 50 percent, while three-cost may appear at a 30 percent chance.

Players who want a one-cost Chosen champion to re-roll into a three-star should hold off leveling to five during the early game. Chosen one-cost champs are reduced to 20 percent at level five, but one-cost units still have a 40 percent chance of showing up in the shop.

Leveling to six is an ideal time to transition to late-game comps and the chances of hitting a two or three-cost Chosen are ideal at six—both at 45 percent. Four-cost Chosen champions won’t appear in a player’s shop until level seven and five-cost ones will never appear prior to hitting level nine. Players also will never have more than a 40 percent chance of hitting a four-cost Chosen champion in the shop.

Percent odds toward having a Chosen two through five-cost champion appear via certain levels throughout the game are live on the PBE and will also be active when TFT Set Four Fates launches on Sept. 16.