Riot explains when old TFT sets will be brought back and how frequently sets will be changed

The official release of Teamfight Tactics’ Rise of the Elements is quickly approaching. And in preparation of Set Two, Riot Games’ design director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon has released a new Dev Corner blog post detailing when the company could possibly bring back old sets of champions and traits, as well as how often new TFT sets will be cycled into the game.

“Our plan is to bring older sets back occasionally, potentially for things like a weekend tournament or as a change of pace for a couple of weeks as an alternative queue,” Meddler said. “We don’t have an exact plan on that yet, but are working to make sure it’s technically possible right now.”

It could be fun for veteran TFT players to hop back into the old metas they’ve grown accustomed to over the past few months. Changes to fundamental game rules—like the increase in board spaces—will remain, but set-specific rules will change.

For new sets of champions and traits, Meddler said that Riot wants to find the “sweet spot” for updates. Players don’t want Riot to change the game too quickly because it could be difficult to adjust to a completely new set of units over and over again. At the same time, players will get bored if fresh content isn’t pumped into the game after a certain amount of time.

Riot has set that timing to be around the four-month mark, according to Meddler. But Riot will need to wait until after the second set settles in before making a decision. If players have adverse reactions to the frequency of change, the developer will adjust accordingly.