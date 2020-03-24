Riot drops new TFT collection in online merch store

If you’ve ever wanted to start your morning off with a cup of Teamfight Tactics, now’s your chance. Riot Games added a new TFT­-themed collection to its online merch store today, featuring mugs, pins, and phone cases styled after the auto-battler’s fuzziest Little Legends.

The collection is highlighted by the store’s newest set of mugs. For $18, TFT fans can purchase a mug with one of 16 different Little Legends on it. The set features Little Legends up to series six and can be further customized by choosing a skin for the creature. Mugs are white, hold up to 11 ounces, and are “made-to-order,” meaning they’ll need to ship separately from other items in an order and will take up to three additional business days to ship.

Celebrate the mobile launch of Teamfight Tactics with a new Furyhorn phone case for your iPhone/Samsung phone, and compliment it with one (or several) of 16 little legend mugs (with the option to choose some of their different skins)https://t.co/JjerDNkT71 pic.twitter.com/0PtE8h7h2M — Jeff(rey) (@RiotZephyreal) March 24, 2020

The new TFT collection also features phone cases, which are priced at $25 each. The phone cases are clear and feature a pink Furyhorn with swirls and flower-like designs. Fans can order the phone case for either their iPhones or Samsung devices.

Last, but not least: pins. Riot added two new sets of pins for the most avid of TFT fans. Each pack comes with three pins and sells for $20 each. Pack one includes Featherknight, Runespirit, and Silverwing pins, while pack two includes Molediver, Hauntling, and Furyhorn pins.

Fans can find the full collection on Riot’s online merch store.