Riot drops Milio and Naafiri into TFT for the first time in Set 9.5

With a new mid-set update, two champions from League of Legends are coming to Teamfight Tactics, both relatively new to the main game but making their debuts in TFT.

Milio, the Gentle Flame, and Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites, are both joining TFT in Set 9.5, Horizonbound. Both are low-cost units, key to reroll compositions and include some of the new traits from the mid-set update. One is a potential AP carry, while the other joins the Challenger and Shurima crew of Set 9’s overlapping traits.

Milio joins TFT as a new one-drop ability power carry

Let’s start with Milio and how he works in TFT Set 9.5. Milio has both the Ixtal and Invoker traits, focusing on his elemental nature and magical abilities. Avid Set 9 players will recognize Invoker as the trait that lets players gain more mana, but Ixtal is new for the set.

He may be a 1-cost, but don’t underestimate him! It’s Milio’s TFT debut, so give him a warm welcome—he’d do the same for you. One repost is one fuemigo befriended! pic.twitter.com/oDosEw9j34 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 24, 2023

The Ixtal trait, when active, will summon elemental hexes on your board, powering up the units you place on them. The more Ixtal units you have, the more hexes there are. All units can gain buffs from said hexes, but Ixtal units gain more than non-Ixtal ones. As for the specific details of Milio’s kit, we know he has a form of crowd control with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick, so he might serve an important role in both Ixtal and Invoker compositions.

Naafiri prowls into Set 9.5 as a powerful potential re-roll unit

Much like the other newcomer to TFT, Naafiri joins the set as a cheap unit you can potentially three-star quickly. She has three traits: Challenger, Darkin, and Shurima. All three are familiar, with Darkin being the legendary trait for Aatrox from Set 9.

Woof woof! Naafiri is here! She’s a Shuriman, Challenger, and of course, a Darkin. Naturally she synergizes well with Aatrox, along with the other dogs of the set (Warwick & Nasus). pic.twitter.com/T68u3iVEr3 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 24, 2023

Naafiri herself is anything but familiar for TFT players, who will have to get used to her as a single-target frontline damage carry. Plus, with the Challenger and Shurima traits, players can build up her attack speed while keeping her alive with Shuriman healing—if the traits are active, of course.

For Naafiri in particular, Riot even provided plans for a potential composition revolving around the new unit. Focus on three-starring both Naarifi and Warwick while throwing AD items on Naafiri. Then, maintain your economy, try and fit in Fiona or Kai’Sa, and level up to hunt for Aatrox for that ultimate Darkin combo.

Make sure to hop into TFT to try it out as Set 9.5 releases on Sept. 12, or on PBE ahead of time.

