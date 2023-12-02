Riot announces TFT Vegas Open on-site competitor co-streams with Disguised Toast, k3soju

Most of the biggest streamers in Teamfight Tactics are going to and competing at the Vegas Open from Dec. 8-10, meaning they likely wouldn’t be able to stream. Yet, Riot has adapted its co-streaming rules so that these players can both play and share the event with their fans.

Popular TFT players, most notably streamers like Disguised Toast and Michael “k3soju” Zhang, are co-streaming the Vegas Open while they are competing in the event. Soju, in particular, has a unique setup where he will co-stream games, but if he is playing, Bryce “esportslaw” Blum and Dan “Frodan” Chou will take over his stream to commentate.

We’re trying some cool new things with on-site costreaning here.



1. Most of our costreamers are also competing, so their stream will start out by broadcasting their own games.

2. For Soju, we’ve partnered with Bryce and Frodan to bring you commentary while soju is still in the… https://t.co/BH6iSWLQ8h — Michael Sherman (@RiotSherman) December 2, 2023

As for the list of on-site co-streamers, they include:

Disguised Toast, competing for Disguised

Em Chè ĐTCL

Luoxin

Kévin “Shaunz” Ghanbarzadeh

Fabio “Techzz” Figueira

K3soju (with Bryce and Frodan), also competing for Disguised

This was brought to light by the global head of TFT, Michael Sherman, who mentioned “some cool new things” for their on-site co-streaming plans. To start, players have full control over broadcasting their own games, something that matches the chess-like nature of TFT. On top of that, aside from Soju’s three-man setup, all official co-streamers have access to broadcast any of the open bracket matches at the Vegas Open.

In other popular esports that Riot Games oversees, like League of Legends and VALORANT, it wouldn’t make as much sense to have players stream their own perspectives, considering they are designed to be team-focused, collective games that stream similarly to regular sports. Streaming a perspective would cause confusion, as well as plenty of privacy or strategic issues.

Related How to watch TFT Set 10 Vegas Open LAN tournament

For TFT, it isn’t as easy to follow a game of eight players separately across a match. A main stream can still show a lobby and tell a cohesive story, but usually, the players themselves can offer a lot of insight and entertainment for their games with a different perspective. Plus, considering how much time players have to think over the course of a TFT game, there’s lots of space for self-commentary, as opposed to the quick nature of other esports.

Not all co-streamers are on site in Vegas, so those online co-streams will have access to nine clean observer feeds that they can view and commentate over. It’ll offer even more of a true TFT streamer experience from the comfort of their own PC setup and their own home, but the unique set-up at Las Vegas will be something to behold.