Multicaster trait in TFT Set 9, explained

What better than casting a strong spell once? Casting a strong spell twice. One of the traits in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine allows you to do just that, with specific units, that might seem weak in the early game until you star up those units and start eating through teams in seconds.

Here is how the Multicaster trait works in TFT Set 9, all the units the trait has, and how it works alongside other traits in the set.

How the Multicaster trait works in TFT Set 9

To start, this trait is one of the easiest to explain. Normally, when a unit’s mana gets to its threshold, the unit will cast its ability. The ability can be a variety of things, from doing damage to healing allies, but it is meant to be unique to the unit and used a handful of times per combat round. This is where the Multicaster trait comes in, allowing its units to cast their ability more times depending on how many of the trait you have on your board. The only trade-off is these extra casts do less damage; only 66 percent of their regular version.

When you have two Multicaster units on your board, they cast their abilities one extra time every time they use it, doubling it. Then, when you fit in four Multicaster units, they gain two extra casts, totaling to three casts for every time your unit would normally use it once.

Asides from that, the trait doesn’t offer anything else, from extra ability power to extra health. It might seem basic, but the low requirements to fit it in your team allows you to be flexible, especially if you get the rare Multicaster emblem.

All Multicaster units in TFT Set 9

Taliyah (Shurima/Multicaster)

(Shurima/Multicaster) Teemo (Yordle/Strategist/Multicaster)

(Yordle/Strategist/Multicaster) Sona (Demacia/Multicaster)

(Demacia/Multicaster) Vel’Koz (Void/Sorcerer/Multicaster)

With only four Multicaster units in the set, getting them all will allow players to get to that four Multicaster buff, gaining the triple cast ability. This isn’t the only way to get to four though, with the possibility of gaining a Multicaster emblem to throw on another unit.

As for which traits work best, as is standard in TFT, looking for ones that overlap with the units of a specific trait usually leads to your best combos.

So, for Multicaster, ones like Stratiegist and Sorcerer allow for easy TFT team builds thanks to units like Teemo and Vel’Koz. Then, in particular, one of the sneakier combos is with Yordles, and getting Teemo to his four-star nature mixed with being able to use his ability three times instead of once can be an easy win condition.

