Latest Teamfight Tactics PBE update buffs Wardens, Kog’Maw and Yasuo

Teamfight Tactics Set Two: Rise of the Elements hit the live servers yesterday and there are already some underwhelming units that fall far behind the rest.

Changes made to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) yesterday look to bring some shine to Warden’s armor in Patch 9.23, according to Surrenderat20. The trait is being buffed and Warden units Ornn and Thresh are also getting an upgrade, along with Yasuo and Kog’Maw. And the most overpowered one-cost champion, Diana, is getting smacked by the nerf stick.

Here are the Nov. 6 PBE changes to Teamfight Tactics.

Warden Trait

Two-unit armor bonus increased from 125 to 150.

Four-unit armor bonus increased from 275 to 300.

Ornn

Lightning Breath critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 50 percent.

Thresh

Deep Sea Lantern shield increased from 200/300/400 to 250/400/550.

Kog’Maw

Living Artillery damage increased from 125/275/425 to 150/325/500.

Yasuo

Last Breath hits changed from 3/5/7 to 4/5/6.

Diana

Flame Cascade damage lowered from 80/100/120 to 65/85/105.

Changes made on the PBE are tentative and are liable to change before being shipped to the live servers.