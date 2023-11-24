How Yorick works as five-cost in TFT Set 10

The most expensive unit for the Pentakill trait in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, Yorick brings his grave-digging roots into the metal band and, by extension, his TFT unit.

While he might not have an entirely unique trait like some of his five-cost compatriots, the three traits he carries alongside his ghoul-focused ability can make him a truly fearful unit to face in the late-game stages.

Here is how Yorick works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10, what traits he has, and how his ability works.

Yorick’s traits and ability in TFT Set 10

Yorick’s traits in TFT Set 10

To start, the primary trait for Yorick is Pentakill, one of the staple traits of the Remix Rumble set. If you’re building a Pentakill composition, you’ll often see Yorick as the unit needed to get a player to the rare seven or nine Pentakill buff. This trait offers a reduction of incoming damage, as well as more damage output. Add onto that an increase to the bonus damage on a kill, and every fifth kill leading to a team-wide Pentakill attack speed buff, and you have a snowball-like trait that can roll over enemies as soon as they start to get kills.

His second trait, Guardian, is a lot simpler, as it’s one of the traditional tank traits from sets past. Once per combat, when Yorick reaches 50 percent health, he’ll shield both himself and the closest ally for a percent of their max health, depending on how many Guardians are on the field.

Last but not least, the third trait for Yorick is Mosher, one of the rarer traits in the set. Mosher units get attack speed and Omnivamp, which scales based on how low their health goes. The lower the health in combat, the higher the bonuses. Plus, said bonuses get higher the more Mosher units you have in your team.

With these three traits, Yorick falls into the attack damage tank category of a unit, meaning he can output good damage but also frontline for your team with the right items.

How Yorick’s ability, GET IN THIS PIT (ft. Ghouls), works in TFT Set 10

Not only is the name of the ability one of the best in the set, but GET IN THE PIT can whittle down opponents with the right items and make combat easier as soon as the ability is cast.

When cast, Yorick summons Ghouls that run toward the center of the board, dealing physical damage over three attacks. These attacks are decently strong, but the true value is that Ghouls attack Sunder for 20 percent of the opponent’s armor for three seconds. Plus, every second cast, a big Ghoul appears with more health and more damage.

The amount of ghouls depends on what level you have Yorick at, and just so you know, a three-star Yorick summons 25 ghouls, which looks as overwhelming as you think it would.