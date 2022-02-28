How to watch the TFT 6.5 Innovation Cup

A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players within the North American region will compete for invites to the Set 6.5 Neon Nights Regional Finals.

Competitive TFT for Set 6.5 Neon Nights kicks off in the NA region with the Innovation Cup that is scheduled to take place from March 4 to 6 on the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. The start date for the tournament is two days after Patch 12.5 drops, potentially introducing a large number of balance changes to shake up the meta.

Competing in the TFT Neon Nights Innovation Cup tournament are 28 of the top-ranked players on the NA Set 6.5 ladder, along with the competitors who ranked fifth through eighth at the Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Finale. This article will get updated once the full roster of 32 players has been revealed by Riot.

The format for the TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup will showcase three days of gameplay and contain a total of six games played each day, according to GiantSlayer. Half the field will get cut for day two, and only eight players will compete on day three via a single lobby. Players advance based on tournament points from each day using the standard TFT points system.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

The first day of the TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup will have players randomly seeded in each lobby, with players getting rotated every two games based on total tournament points earned and standings. Day two lobbies are seeded based on results from day one, points are then reset, and players will get reseeded every two games.

All eight players who advance to day three are eligible for a portion of the $10,000 prize pool and the top four will earn an invite to compete at the Neon Nights Regional Finals. Players can also earn qualifier points based on how they finish at the Set 6.5 Innovation Cup. These points provide additional opportunities for competitors to earn a seat at the Regional Finals and potentially advance to the TFT Worlds stage.