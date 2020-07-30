How to watch Cloud9 TFT Nebula NA Finals

The best in the NA fight for two Galaxies Championship seats.

Eight of the best North American Teamfight Tactics competitors will battle it out at the Cloud9 Nebula tournament tonight for a seat at the TFT Galaxies Championship.

The Cloud9 qualifiers began in early June with 32 players fighting for a spot in the top-eight finals last week. The list of competitors is stacked, featuring well-known names like Delicious Milk, Khroen, k3soju, Sphinx, and Agon.

Another fun @Cloud9 tournament concluded with some good results. Congrats to:@AgonTFT @sph1nXzy @DeliciousMilkGG @Khroen



Top 8 is decided! Good luck to the competitors next week in the finals!! pic.twitter.com/BwWbQVAJMe — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 26, 2020

Coverage of the TFT Nebula NA Finals begins at 8pm CT tonight, July 30. Erik “DoA” Lonnquist and Dan “Frodan” Chou are the casters for the tournament. Viewers can also expect to see TFT lead design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer lingering in the chat.

Here are the top eight players competing in the TFT Nebula NA Finals:

William “Agon” Zhu

Cottontail

Marcus “M35S” Salinas

Khalif “Khroen” Hashim (Team Cloud9)

SleetTFT

Delicious Milk GG (Team Golden Guardians)

Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco (Team Liquid)

Sphinx

Some of the players are ranked within the top 16 of the North America TFT standings. If they remain in the top 16, they’ll qualify for an invitation to the Galaxies Championship. And competitor M35S earned a seat by winning the Liquid Qualifiers Final in mid-July.

But for players like Agon, who are sitting just outside the top 16, everything is on the line in tonight’s tournament. Some of the competitors to keep an eye on tonight include Agon, Khroen, and Sphinx.

Coverage of the TFT Cloud9 Nebula NA Finals begins at 8pm CT on Twitch.tv/Cloud9.