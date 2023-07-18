How TFT Soul Brawl game mode works in Set 9 the Choncc Dome

Riot Games is dropping a special event into Teamfight Tactics Set Nine for a limited time, featuring a new game mode called Soul Brawl and a battle pass to go with the Choncc Dome event.

Starting on July 19 through TFT Set Nine Patch 13.14 is the Choncc Dome event that features a temporary game mode called Soul Brawl. Both the Soul Brawl mode and the Choncc Dome event have a temporary run that ends on Aug. 15. An event pass will offer players a host of cosmetics, and mobile players can get in on the action too.

Here’s how the Soul Brawl mode works in TFT.

Soul Brawl TFT phases

Players will experience two different phases during a Soul Brawl game. The first is called the training phase, which lasts until Stage 3-8. It’s then followed by the tournament phase.

Training phase

Training phase | Image via Riot Games

The purpose of the training phase is to gather Soul Power. Winning rounds earns players 30 Soul Power and losing a round earns 15. For each enemy disposed of during the combat round, one Soul Power is earned. Soul Power replaces health and increases the loot options offered by Gwen and Sett. Loot from PvE bosses is also increased with Soul Power.

Players will also get an Imperfect Soul Crown during the training phase portion of Soul Brawl. The Crown pumps up attack damage, ability power, and health stats on a chosen TFT Set Nine champion. In addition to stat boosts, the Soul Crown allows a unit’s last listed non-unique trait to count as two. The Crown doesn’t take up an item slot and it can be re-equipped.

Related: TFT Set Nine Patch 13.14 full notes

Tournament phase

Tournament phase | Image via Riot Games

Once the training phase has been completed, Soul Power beefs up the power level of your Soul Crown and players can no longer earn Soul Power. The Soul Crown works the same during the tournament phase with additional stats added to it from the Soul Power earned during the training phase of the Soul Brawl game mode in TFT Set Nine.

Players can also tap into an additional effect from the Soul Crown during the tournament phase, which revives an equipped champion the first time it perishes. Upon revival, the unit will have health equal to double the amount of Soul Power gained from the training phase and all negative effects are removed from the revived TFT Set Nine champion.

Two consecutive losses during the tournament phase of Soul Brawl will result in a player’s elimination from the game.

Gameplay details

Players will notice that win and loss streaks for gold have been removed from the Soul Brawl mode. Passive gold will naturally increase with each combat round to make up for it. Players also can’t choose Pengu or Vladimir and a Legend.

Choncc Dome event pass

Chonc Dome pass | Image via Riot Games

Much like standard event passes in TFT, the Choncc Dome pass has players unlock thematic content by playing games and earning XP. Players can purchase the battle pass for 575 RP and upgrade it for rewards like Star Shards, booms, and the Little Legend Khaat’Sai. Free-to-play players can earn up to 100 free Treasure Tokens.

Players can also purchase Chibi Gwen for 1,900 RP through the store, or unlock the Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen from Treasure Realms.

The Choncc Dome event and Soul Brawl game mode within TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged will temporarily run until Aug. 15.

About the author