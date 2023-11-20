How TFT Set 10 Spellweaver trait works: Full gameplay guide

As is standard for any Teamfight Tactics set, Set 10 brings an ability power trait that revolves around making the mages under the title stack into very powerful versions of themselves—Spellweaver.

It might not nearly be as musical as other traits in the Remix Rumble, but it can lead players to victory just the same. Here is how the Spellweaver trait works in TFT Set 10, what headliner bonuses their units get, and what compositions work best with it.

Spellweaver TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Lulu, from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

For Set 10, the Spellweaver trait starts with a base seven units, making it one of the most common traits to find in this iteration of TFT. This also means there are seven different headliner bonuses for this trait, which offers a specific unit an extra bonus over the course of a game of TFT. There can only be one on a team at any time, so while you might spot one in your shop while having one on your board, you’d have to sell the one you have to grab the one you want.

Annie (Emo/Spellweaver) : Headliner is bonus ability power

: Headliner is bonus ability power Gragas (Disco/Spellweaver/Bruiser) : Headliner is damage reduction and more damage done

: Headliner is damage reduction and more damage done Seraphine (KDA/Spellweaver) : Headliner is a bonus improved High Note every other cast

: Headliner is a bonus improved High Note every other cast Ekko (True Damage/Spellweaver/Sentinel) : Headliner is bonus health and ability power

: Headliner is bonus health and ability power Lulu (Hyperpop/Spellweaver) : Headliner is bonus ability power

: Headliner is bonus ability power Ahri (KDA/Spellweaver) : Headliner is bonus ability power

: Headliner is bonus ability power Sona (Mixmaster/Spellweaver): Headliner is bonus attack speed, more that stacks per attack

The Spellweaver trait is well distributed for the rarity of its units. Annie is the only one-cost, but Gragas and Seraphine as the two-costs provide an early tank as well as a healer. Ekko and Lulu are the three-costs, with Ekko providing a strong tank option with Lulu as the stun option every third cast. Ahri is the true carry as the four-cost, able to blow kisses and whittle tanks down quickly. Last but not least, Sona can be the MVP of your team with the right items, and her Mixmaster trait allows you to build her how you want, whether it’s healing, attack speed, or AP damage.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Spellweaver trait

Ekko, from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

When active, the Spellweaver trait has a simple bonus towards its units. While the entire team gets a flat amount of ability power, Spellweavers gain a little more based on how many of its units are on the board. Plus, each time a Spellweaver casts their ability, they gain some extra ability power. This also scales up based on how many Spellweaver units there are on the board.

The way it scales is from three units to five, seven, and finally 10. Effectively, the final version of the trait is only possible to get through emblems, Augments, and the Headliner addition to the trait count.

When it comes to whether you should win-streak or lose-streak, this composition allows for both. If you get Spellweavers early and manage to get Seraphine or Ekko three-star, you can win-streak easily as you look for Ahri and Sona in the late game. But, if you get a slow start, playing for an Ahri or Sona to swing the power heavily in your favor can work too.

Best Spellweaver TFT Set 10 comps

The Spellweaver and K/DA comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools The Spellweaver, Disco, and K/DA comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

For Spellweaver, the best traits that work alongside it are ones that can help keep the team alive to do more damage. Thanks to the overlap of the traits on specific units like Ahri and Seraphine, K/DA is the easiest one to fit in. However, just keep in mind that the Spellweaver and K/DA comp that allows for the seven Spellweaver units won’t be positioned like I have above. The K/DA trait gives specific hexes extra health and damage for those on it, so you want to make sure as many of your units are on those hexes as possible. Put Ahri and Sona in defensive hexes to the best of your ability.

As for the Disco variation, this will also require some positioning changes based on which hexes the K/DA trait shines down. It might be a bit tougher to fit everyone in those spots and have the Disco Ball get value, but the number one priority is to hit as many of your carries and tanks with it as possible. As long as you can do that, your tanks and carries will get that Disco healing and attack speed.

The compositions and strategies in this article will get updated as Set 10 officially launches on Nov. 21 and updates come to light.