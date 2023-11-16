How TFT Set 10 Rapidfire trait works: Full gameplay guide

One of the few nonmusical traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, Rapidfire is one of those backline traits that can be crucial to adding more potential damage output to your team. Plus, in Set 10, there aren’t many traits simpler or easier to activate in your ranked games than Rapidfire.

Activating the trait not only offers an immediate buff to your team; Rapidfire ramps up as the combat goes on, resetting every round. This isn’t a particularly rare trait, as previous traits from older sets such as Challenger offer their own version of attack speed buffs, but this one stacks similarly to the item Guinsoo’s Rageblade over the course of a combat.

Rapidfire TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Caitlyn from TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

There are five different Rapidfire units in TFT Set 10, with the trait activating at two units and improving at four and six total units. Each five of those units has different headliner effects, with plenty adding shots to champions’ arsenals.

Jinx (Punk/Rapidfire) : Headliner is extra attack speed for Jinx’s minigun, and extra attack damage on her rocket launcher

: Headliner is extra attack speed for Jinx’s minigun, and extra attack damage on her rocket launcher Aphelios (Heartsteel/Rapidfire) : Headliner is extra attack damage

: Headliner is extra attack damage Senna (True Damage/Rapidfire) : Headliner is extra ability power and improved pulses for her ability

: Headliner is extra ability power and improved pulses for her ability Caitlyn (8-bit/Rapidfire) : Headliner is extra attack damage and an extra shot for her ability

: Headliner is extra attack damage and an extra shot for her ability Lucian (Jazz/Rapidfire): Headliner is extra attack damage and three extra shots for his ability

Jinx is the only one-cost, and it’s cheap and useful to activate the ability early on. Aphelios is the better of the two two-costs, with Senna as the only AP-focused Rapidfire unit. Caitlyn is the only four-cost, with a very powerful ability that hits multiple targets, but randomly. As for Lucian, the five-cost of the trait, he fits into that rarity as a very powerful unit who can both pump out a lot of damage and reduce enemy armor, making it easier to hurt them over time.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Rapidfire trait

The Rapidfire trait, when active, gives the entire team an extra 10 percent attack speed. Then, depending on how many units are on the board, Rapidfire units will gain extra attack speed after each attack they get in a round of combat, up to a total of 10 stacks. The amount of attack speed per stack increases at four and six active Rapidfire units.

What I can say from experience is that this is a composition at its best when win-streaking. On its own, the trait isn’t enough to win rounds, but when joined with other traits, it can start to truly whittle enemies down. Some good examples are True Damage, Jazz, and Heartsteel, which can either offer more damage or a bigger frontline so your Rapidfire units can hit that 10 stack buff without dying.

Lucian from TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

Lose-streaking won’t allow for much of a turnaround into wins unless you go for the Heartsteel mix with the Rapidfire trait, or if you get Lucian or Caitlyn two-starred with perfect items on them to throw in and surprise your opponents.

Last but not least, one of the best Augments for the trait is Ramping Rhythm, which increases the max stacks in the Rapidfire traits from 10 to 30, effectively tripling the maximum attack speed the Rapidfire units can reach. If there is a strong enough frontline to allow those units to stack to 30 attacks in a combat round, the damage they can output is extremely high.

Best Rapidfire TFT Set 10 comps

The Rapidfire and Jazz team composition in TFT Set 10. Image by tactics.tools The Rapidfire and Heartsteel comp in TFT Set 10. Image by tactics.tools

Effectively, there are two good variations of the Rapidfire comp early on in TFT Set 10, and the first is taking advantage of the Jazz trait once you get Lucian. This comp is reliant on a win-streak and hitting level 9 or 10 quickly, but Illaoi and Lucian make this team really hard to kill. Plus, with all the traits active, the Jazz trait only makes Lucian stronger.

The second one, which is easier to build into, is the Heartsteel build. Get Aphelios to three-star, try and build your frontline, and get Kayn as soon as you can. This makes the frontline strong, Kayn can be the damage dealer alongside Aphelios and Caitlyn, and the team can ramp up, win or lose.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the TFT Set 10, Remix Rumble, officially launches on Nov. 21.