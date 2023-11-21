How TFT Set 10 Dazzler trait works: Full gameplay guide

From all the auditory intrigue that Teamfight Tactics Set 10 brings to the table, one of the biggest secondary traits in the set focuses more on visuals: the Dazzler trait.

This new trait negates damage from opponents while also dealing that same type of damage back at them. The way the trait plays in a combat round is dazzling to say the least (sorry).

Considering how many options there are in Set 10 revolving around magic damage traits, Dazzler units provide some of the highest peak damage builds when built correctly. There are a variety of Dazzler units, ranging from cheap and common to rare and powerful.

Dazzler TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Bard from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

The Dazzler trait has a total of five units in TFT Set 10, and like every unit in the set, they each have their own Headliner bonus. Headliners provide a buff to their unit, alongside a plus-one towards one of their traits. Plus, players can get a Dazzler emblem, though it isn’t craftable naturally through the Spatula item.

Nami (Disco/Dazzler) : Headliner is bonus ability power

: Headliner is bonus ability power Bard (Jazz/Dazzler) : Headliner is an improved ability every eight casts

: Headliner is an improved ability every eight casts Lux (EDM/Dazzler) : Headliner is bonus critical chance and allows her ability to crit

: Headliner is bonus critical chance and allows her ability to crit Twisted Fate (Disco/Dazzler) : Headliner adds three cards to his ability

: Headliner adds three cards to his ability Ziggs (Hyperpop/Dazzler): Headliner is bonus ability power and less mana to cast

Nami and Bard are the two cheap units that start off the build early on, both backline units that can assist alongside other traits like Bruiser or Disco. Lux is the only three-cost, and her Headliner offers a big swing if she gets three-starred. Aside from that, Twisted Fate is another great carry option, as he can hit many targets on the enemy team, more than the limited line that Lux shoots in. Last but not least, the five-cost Ziggs can be a big swing thanks to Shred on his ability.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Dazzler trait

Lux from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

The Dazzler trait has a static effect that triggers on any of their unit’s ability casts. Those abilities reduce their target’s damage by 15 percent and deal bonus magic damage, both over two seconds.

The trait is split into three levels, separated at two, four, and six Dazzler units. Each one scales up the bonus magic damage from their trait, but the damage reduction stays flat at 15 percent now matter how many Dazzler units a player has.

With that in mind, Dazzler is relatively flexible as a damage-dealing trait you can combine with one of the tankier, frontline traits. You can aim to get a three-star Bard or Lux to win-streak quickly, or use the acquisition of a Lux or Twisted Fate with perfect items to turn a lose-streak into an easy win. Now, keep in mind that Dazzler units alone don’t have a lot of value in the front line, so the trait does need a Sentinel, Bruiser, or Guardian trait alongside them to stay alive. Thankfully, with the design of Dazzler, they actually help frontlines due to their damage reduction.

Take all that and add The ol’ Razzle Dazzle, a Gold Augment that improves both the damage and the time of the effect, and you can blitz your opponents with the amount of damage your units can do.

Best Dazzler TFT Set 10 comps

The Dazzler and EDM comp in TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games The Dazzler and Disco comp in TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

There are two viable versions of Dazzler-led comps to start out the launch of TFT Set 10: one with EDM as the assisting trait, and the other being Disco.

EDM assists Lux with another free cast, while adding Zac to the team with strong tank items can make the frontline instantly strong. If you can get a Ziggs and an emblem or a Headliner to activate six Dazzler, you have a squad that can negate damage quickly to make a frontline last a lot longer than just three units should.

As for the Disco version of the comp. the four frontliners and more common units make it an easier version of the Dazzler comps to build naturally. Taric, Gragas, and Ekko are all relatively common, while stacking items on Ziggs and Twisted Fate can lead to top fours no problem. The healing will keep the Dazzlers alive longer too, if the Blitzcrank and Ekko die quickly in combat.