How Qiyana works as five cost in TFT Set 10

With the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 10, the Crowd Diver trait has already gained a lot of traction, with its unique five-cost unit key to hitting the final version. Qiyana is that unit, and her trait combination along with a very unique ability that revolves around her target’s items, allows for her to either be a great support unit in combat or an ultimate destroyer.

Here is how Qiyana works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10, what traits she has, and how her ability works in combat.

Qiyana’s traits in TFT Set 10

To start, Qiyana does not have a unique trait only to herself, as most five-costs do. Her main trait is True Damage, which allows her to do more true damage, along with an improved ability bonus if she has an item equipped. Plus, with the trait only needing two units to activate, Qiyana is relatively flexible into compositions as a late addition, especially if you have units like Ekko or Senna already in the squad.

As for her second trait, it’s called Crowd Diver (the one I mentioned earlier as a strong trait for the launch of the set). When active, Crowd Divers gain two bonuses, one for when they’re alive and another when they die. The first is a slowly increasing bonus damage, which goes up by one percent per second to a predetermined amount, based on how many Crowd Diver units you have on the field. Plus, similarly to True Damage, Crowd Diver also activates at two units, allowing for flexibility in Country comps, or EDM comps.

How Qiyana’s Sample & Remix ability works in TFT Set 10

Qiyana’s ability for TFT Set 10 is one move that can have two different outcomes, much like what the name implies musically. When she casts her ability, she copies the current target’s items and throws them to a nearby ally. If her target has no items equipped, it instead does true damage. Then, after the attempted copy, she knocks the target towards the edge of the board, dealing physical damage.

If Qiyana has her True Damage bonus from having an item equipped, and if she kills a unit with Sample & Remix and copies an item, the player will get one permanent item component.

When Qiyana is levelled up, her damage doesn’t increase until she is three-starred, but it scales up massively. The two-star of Qiyana does improve more than just her base stats, as it allows her to copy two items from her target in combat instead of the base one.