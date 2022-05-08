Here’s every big TFT 12.9 “for fun” change via the Patch Rundown

A party is dropping into Teamfight Tactics Neon Nights during the Patch 12.9 “for fun” update, according to game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer via the Patch Rundown.

The Neon Nights Set 6.5 “for fun” patch will go down in TFT history as having the most major balance changes to date. Unlike previous “for fun” set patches that typically involved chase trait buffs and three-star champion buffs, the 12.9 patch goes all out via a massive number of large nerfs and buffs to traits and champions. The only major item change is a nerf to Morellonomicon, reducing the health burn from 20 to 10 and a few Hextech Augment changes are taking place as well.

In addition to the huge balance changes, the TFT team is also dropping Dragonland Dragon Eggs into the meta prior to the release of Set Seven. All players will receive an egg at the start of a game, with sizes varying from game to game. A full breakdown of Dragon Eggs and the new TFT Patch 12.9 table for those eggs can be found here.

Here’s every big change slated to take place in the TFT 12.9 update via the Patch Rundown. All these adjustments are subject to change prior to Patch 12.9 on May 11.

TFT 12.9 Hextech Augments

Only two big changes are taking place to specific Hextech Augments within Patch 12.9. Electrocharge III is getting buffed across the board to 115/145/180/220 and will no longer appear at Stage 4-6. And Metabolic Accelerator will now only appear at Stage 1-4.

Minor Hextech Augment system changes also are slated to go into effect via Patch 12.9 with the return of Gold/Silver/Silver and a slight odd reduction to Prismatic showing up as a third option. But Prismatic was buffed via the Three Prismatic games, increasing from a one to two percent chance of showing up in a game.

12.9 TFT traits

A new three-piece trait has been added to the Colossus trait, providing damage reduction and a huge health bonus. Also getting a new trait breakpoint is the Enforcer trait, granting attack speed. The buff applied to Syndicate in Patch 12.8 has been reverted while Enchanter and Debonair continue to get buffed.

Assassin: Critical chance and damage increased at six Assassin from 50 to 60 percent crit chance and 60 to 70 percent crit damage

Chemtech: Healing increased from 4/8/13/20 to 4/8/15/25 percent

Chemtech: Attack speed increased at six and eight Chemtech from 80/150 to 90/200 percent

Challenger: Attack speed increased at six and eight Challenger from 80/150 to 85/165 percent

Colossus (3): Colossus units have a 25 percent damage reduction and a 1,600 health bonus

Debonair: Health increased at five and seven Debonair from 400/700 to 450/800

VIP Debonair: Health increased from 20/40/70 to 20/45/80

Enchanter: Magic resistance buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/125

Enchanter: Heal and shield boost increased at five Enchanter from 115 to 125

Enforcer (5): All Enforcer units gain 80 percent attack speed

Hextech: Base bonus damage buffed from 15/25/45/75 to 15/30/55/90

Mercenary: Gold reduced slightly via three and five Mercenary from zero to five losses.

Mercenary (7): Gold average increased from 8.9 to 11.4

Mutant (Omnivamp): Omnivamp increased from 30/55/80 to 30/65/100 percent

Socialite: Damage bonus increased from 15 to 18 percent

Yordle (6): Mana reduction buffed from 30 to 33 percent

Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance reverted back to 50 percent

12.9 TFT Champions

A large number of one and two-cost champions are slated to get buffed across the board, from Caitlyn to Twitch. Stun duration from champions like Sejuani and Zilean was knocked down slightly and VIP Leona is getting a massive buff.

One-cost

Caitlyn: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

Caitlyn: Spell damage buffed from 800/1400/2000 to 900/1500/2250

Camile: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/300 to 200/275/375

Illaoi: Spell damage buffed from 200/325/550 to 250/375/650 and spell healing buffed from 20/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent

Jarvin IV: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7 and spell attack speed boost buffed from 40/50/70 to 40/55/80 percent

Poppy: Spell armor ratio buffed at two and three-star from 210/240 to 220/280 percent

Twitch: Base spell damage buffed from 30/50/70 to 60/70/80

Two-cost

Sejauni: Spell damage buffed from 275/400/650 to 300/450/750

Sejuani: Stun duration nerfed back to 1.5 seconds across the board

Zilean: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/70 and stun duration nerfed to 1.5 seconds across the board

Zilean: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/700 to 275/400/777

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Attack damage increased from 90 to 100 and Cho’Gath’s size will now increase 20 percent faster, although the growth will not affect his overall health.

Cho’Gath: Stacks buffed at one and two-star from 20/40 to 30/60

Gangplank: Base spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 160/225 to 175/275

Leona VIP: VIP bonus healing buffed from 0.8 to 1.25 percent

Senna: Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 30/70 and spell percent healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent

Tryndamere: Health increased from 750 to 800 and bonus damage increased slightly from 20 to 25 percent

Zac: Mana buffed from 60/100 to 50/90 and spell damage at two and three-star buffed from 400/600to 450/700

Four-cost

Ahri: Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8

Draven: Attack damage increased from 75 to 90

Alistar: Mana buffed from 85/170 to 80/160

Alistar: Spell damage buffed from 150/250/1000 to 200/325/1200

Alistar: Stun duration nerfed at one and two-star from 2/2.5 to 1.5/2 seconds

Orianna: Health decreased from 750 to 700 and mana buffed from 50/130 to 30/90

Orianna: Spell shield buffed from 120/170/600 to 140/200/700

Orianna: Spell damage buffed from 300/450/1200 to 325/450/1500

Vi: Spell damage buffed from 125/200/500 to 175/250/600

Five-cost