Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11

Riot is going easy on the changes in the latest TFT patch.

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a sneak peek of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.11 on his YouTube channel yesterday, days ahead of its release on Wednesday, May 27.

This will be the last patch before the mid-set expansion, which means 10.11 won’t include any drastic changes. It’s short and sweet, focusing on slight adjustments to the game.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11

New Galaxy

Little Little Legends

Little Legends are smaller and faster and start with only 85 health.

“If you’re in seventh or eighth place you might get knocked out quicker, but if you’re in the top six, it doesn’t change much for you,” Mort said.

Trait changes – balance

Chrono

8/4/2 to 8/3.5/1.5 seconds per attack speed burst.

Infiltrator

Now jumps immediately at the start of combat instead of with a small delay.

Champion changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn: 750/1500/3000 to 750/1500/2250 spell damage.

Graves: 3/4/5 to 2/3/5 blind duration.

Jarvan IV: 50/75/100 percent to 65/75/85 percent attack speed boost.

Xayah: 0/50 to 0/70 mana

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank: 250/400/900 to 200/350/850 spell damage.

Lucian: 150/200/325 to 150/200/375 spell damage.

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi: 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed.

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Cho’Gath: 50/150 to 75/150 mana.

Kayle: 0/60 to 0/70 mana.

Item changes – balance

Last Whisper

90 percent to 75 percent armor reduction.

Bug fixes and other changes