Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a sneak peek of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.11 on his YouTube channel yesterday, days ahead of its release on Wednesday, May 27.
This will be the last patch before the mid-set expansion, which means 10.11 won’t include any drastic changes. It’s short and sweet, focusing on slight adjustments to the game.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11
New Galaxy
Little Little Legends
- Little Legends are smaller and faster and start with only 85 health.
“If you’re in seventh or eighth place you might get knocked out quicker, but if you’re in the top six, it doesn’t change much for you,” Mort said.
Trait changes – balance
Chrono
- 8/4/2 to 8/3.5/1.5 seconds per attack speed burst.
Infiltrator
- Now jumps immediately at the start of combat instead of with a small delay.
Champion changes
One-costs
- Caitlyn: 750/1500/3000 to 750/1500/2250 spell damage.
- Graves: 3/4/5 to 2/3/5 blind duration.
- Jarvan IV: 50/75/100 percent to 65/75/85 percent attack speed boost.
- Xayah: 0/50 to 0/70 mana
Two-costs
- Blitzcrank: 250/400/900 to 200/350/850 spell damage.
- Lucian: 150/200/325 to 150/200/375 spell damage.
Three-costs
- Master Yi: 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed.
Four-costs
- Cho’Gath: 50/150 to 75/150 mana.
- Kayle: 0/60 to 0/70 mana.
Item changes – balance
Last Whisper
- 90 percent to 75 percent armor reduction.
Bug fixes and other changes
- Zoom in and look around. On mobile, move two fingers apart to zoom in, and pinch them together to zoom out again. Drag on the board to pan while zoomed in. You can place items and position champs as usual. On PC, move your mouse scroll wheel up and down; click and drag on the board to pan.
- Fixed a bug where Master Yi’s attack speed ratio was incorrect.