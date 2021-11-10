Giant Slayer reveals 160 TFT players qualified for Set 6 NA Piltover Cup

NA players are ready to prove themselves to the world in Set Six.

Players grinding the Teamfight Tactics Set Six Ranked ladder since the release of Gizmos & Gadgets will put their skills to the test this weekend via the Piltover Cup.

Just over a week since the release of TFT Set Six, the first competitive qualifier within the North American region will take place from Nov. 12 to 14. The Piltover Cup is the first of three Set Six qualifiers that feed into the Mid-Set finale on Feb. 4 to 6. A total of 160 players were invited to compete in the Piltover Cup today, based on ladder rankings.

After careful consideration, the council has selected 160 promising tacticians from North America to compete in the @TFT Piltover Cup! 🛠️



If you have been invited to compete this weekend, please join https://t.co/Z5heajBJQh in order to qualify. https://t.co/FqDa3M23OK — Teamfight Tactics by Giant Slayer (@GiantSlayerTFT) November 10, 2021

A main TFT broadcast of the Piltover Cup will take place on Nov. 13 and 14 via Twitch. Covering the qualifier are casters Chris “Boop” Lessard, Khroen, Kien “MeanMisterKien” Lam, Rosemary “Nekkra” Kelley, and Wolfey.

Over 90 players have already hit Master rank. Players sitting at the top of the ranked leaderboard include C9 k3soju, SpencerTFT, RamKev, and Ramblinnn. Other notable names to watch for include Kiting is Hard, sètsuko, Team Liquid Kurumx, and Bertasaurus. The list also includes over 50 players in Diamond, potentially creating an opportunity for new names to shine within TFT esports.

The top four players at the Piltover Cup will advance to the Mid-Set finale. All other players will receive qualifier points based on where they finish during the tournament. The top 22 players via qualifier points are also eligible to compete at the TFT Set Six Mid-Set finale.