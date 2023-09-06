Frodan dubs these 4 TFT PBE compositions the very best for Set 9.5 release

Just under a week away from the release of Set 9.5 for Teamfight Tactics, players in the PBE are already getting a taste of which compositions might be strong at launch. TFT caster and streamer Dan “Frodan” Chou is no different, and he’s already spotting some great combos online.

Frodan has already found four compositions that fans might be able to run when the set releases next Wednesday, highlighting them in a Sept. 5 tweet. Not only are these compositions good, but he also gives tips as to why they work so well together and which new traits might work best with ones fans are familiar with from Set Nine.

Going into the final week of Set 9.5 PBE, here are 4 top performing comps featuring new units



1. Rogue Qiyana (with Neeko + Kat + Ekko)

2. Juggernaut Azir + Silco

3. Demacia Fiora + Quinn + Morde

4. Vanquisher Nilah + Xayah



I've seen these all win lobbies multiple times pic.twitter.com/JuTzlMJc9T — Frodan (@Frodan) September 6, 2023

The first composition he mentions is led by an older trait from Set Nine—Rogue. When combined with Qiyana and the new trait Ixtal, players can play around the Ice version of Ixtal hexes, which Frodan states are “very OP.”

Ice hexes prevent units from dying when they fall to a critical health level, summoning an ice shield similar to how the item Zhonya’s Hourglass would function. This works well with the Rogue trait’s pre-existing bonus when they hit low health, while not happening at the same time to negate both of their values.

Frodan’s next recommended composition is focused on the Juggernaut trait, with six Jugg units holding the front line while Azir and Silco deal lots of damage from behind. Nasus, another returning unit from Set Nine, looks to be the main tank unit, while both Azir and Silco share the load of whittling down opponents. Thanks to units like Swain, Azir, and Jarvan IV allowing for the Strategist trait to also activate, the tanks get tankier and the backline gets stronger.

Third on the list is a new version of the Demacia composition but without the titular carry unit of Lux. With her rotation outside of TFT for Set 9.5, players should focus on picking up Quinn, Fiora, and Mordekaiser. This version of Demacia combos with the Slayer trait, with the opportunity of getting to six Slayers if an emblem or augment falls your way. Whether you get there or not, boosting Quinn to her three-star version is key, according to Frodan.

Last but not least, the final composition Frodan highlights is a new trait, Vanquisher. Replacing the Deadeye trait, Vanquisher units allow for improved critical strikes, and more of them too. New units Nilah and Xayah both are key four-cost units to spike with this composition and as Frodan states, Nilah provides a perfect unit to place any emblem on for true flexibility.

If you want a little more of an in-depth look into these four compositions and more, or just get a head start heading into the new set update, Frodan went into more detail in a YouTube video to give you that extra push into ranked play when Set 9.5 drops on Sept. 13.

