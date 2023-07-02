The Strategist Trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Out of all the new traits that Set 9 has brought to Teamfight Tactics, one of the most interesting is Strategist. Not only is it easy to understand, but it can easily be added to because it only requires two champions to activate.

Here is how to use the Strategist trait in TFT Set 9, and which champions have the trait on them.

How the Strategist trait works in TFT Set 9

The Strategist trait buffs your team in two ways, revolving around unit positioning. When it is active, the units in your front two rows gain a shield, while the units in your back two rows gain extra ability power.

Unlike some other traits in Set 9, Strategist is rare, with only four base units having the trait. To make up for it, you only need two Strategists to activate it and the shields and ability power scale if you get to three or four Strategists in your team. On top of that, if you can get a Strategist Emblem to throw on another non-Strategist unit, there is an even more potent five-Strategist buff in the game.

Since most compositions in TFT revolve around carry units in the back rows and tanks in the front, this is a trait that can strengthen both aspects of your team at the same time. Plus, with strong carry units like Azir, you can focus on building a Strategist composition and get some easy wins.

All Strategist units in TFT Set 9

Swain (Noxus/Strategist/Sorcerer)

Teemo (Yordle/Strategist/Multicaster)

Azir (Shurima/Strategist)

Jarvan IV (Demacia/Strategist)

Strategist is a relatively strong trait thanks to the base strength of its units, like Azir and Jarvan IV, alongside its flexibility. Since it does not need a lot of units to activate, you can mix it with others, like Shurima for Azir or Demacia for Jarvan IV, to benefit your frontline or backline depending on your build.

